CLEARWATER — “American Idol” sensation David Archuleta will perform Friday, June 11, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $24.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Tickets purchased for the concert originally scheduled for May 9 will be honored on the new date. Tickets are on sale now.
Archuleta became a star when he was just 16. In 2008, more than 30 million television viewers fell in love with his voice and their 44 million votes made him runner-up on the seventh season of “American Idol.”
Soon after, the young Utahan had his first single with “Crush.” The song debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the week of its release. According to Nielsen SoundScan, the track sold 166,000 downloads that first week in the United States and subsequently more than 1.92 million digital copies. Three months later, Archuleta’s self-titled album, “David Archuleta,” went gold, selling more than 900,000 copies worldwide.
In 2010, Archuleta released his third album, “The Other Side of Down” and appeared as guest star on the Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s holiday album, “David Archuleta — Glad Christmas Tidings.”
Archuleta went on to release his fourth album, “Forevermore,” exclusively in the Philippines in 2012 where it was soon certified gold. Later that year he released his fifth album, “Begin.” His sixth album, “No Matter How Far” was released in 2013.
In 2012, Archuleta as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, put his singing career on hiatus so he could serve a two-year stint as a missionary outside of Santiago, Chile, at the La Misión Chile Rancagua.
He returned from Chile in 2014, eager to perform and record once again. He has been touring all around the United States, Canada, Asia and even performed in the Middle East for the troops. He relocated to Nashville and last year released his seventh album “Postcards in the Sky” featuring all original songs that he co-wrote. Archuleta says it was an album of finding his own voice and that what he had to say mattered.