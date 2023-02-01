CLEARWATER — Kenny Wayne Shepherd will perform Friday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Special guest Samantha Fish will open the show.
Shepherd is on the road for his “The Trouble Is … 25th Anniversary Tour.” Now more than two decades into a recording career that began when he was just 16, he has sold millions of albums worldwide.
In addition to his five Grammy nominations, he has won two Billboard Music Awards, a pair of Orville H. Gibson awards, the Blues Foundation’s Keeping the Blues Alive award and two Blues Music awards. He’s had nine No. 1 blues albums and a string of No. 1 mainstream rock singles.
“Trouble Is…” by the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band was released in 1997. It followed on the heels of his successful debut album, the platinum-selling “Ledbetter Heights.”
“No one was expecting me to match the success of ‘Ledbetter Heights,’ but when we got into the studio and the album started coming together, we knew we had something really special,” Shepherd said.
Radio stations across the United States added song after song from “Trouble Is…” to their playlists in heavy rotation. “Trouble Is…” went on to sell over a million copies in the U.S. and was certified platinum by the RIAA. It featured four Top 10 rock hits, including “Slow Ride,” “Somehow, Somewhere, Someway,” “Everything Is Broken,” and the No. 1 Mainstream Rock hit “Blue on Black.” That song spent 104 weeks on the Billboard Charts.
Shepherd won two Billboard Music Awards, including for Rock Song of the Year, and received his first of many Grammy nominations. Twenty-five years later, Shepherd is still releasing groundbreaking music, accumulating awards, touring the world and performing for ever-expanding audiences.
“Trouble Is…” was produced by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Harrison and was the beginning of a long-term collaboration between Harrison and Shepherd. The album also features musical powerhouses including Chris Layton, Tommy Shannon and Reese Wynans as well as James Cotton.
Fish holds a place in the top rank of contemporary blues guitarists, and her voice can wring the soul out of a ballad and belt out a rocker with roof-shaking force.
Over the course of her career as an award-winning artist, singer-songwriter and guitarist, Fish has brought extraordinary power to her self-expression, capturing her inner world in combustible riffs, visceral rhythms and spine-tingling vocal work. Her most recent album, 2021’s “Faster,” was released on Rounder Records.