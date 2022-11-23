ST. PETE BEACH — For those looking to avoid packed parking lots, long checkout lines, and crowded shopping aisles typically found in shopping malls and big box stores during the holiday shopping season, there’s a popular outdoor alternative. American Craft Endeavors will present the 28th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach.
The two-day festival will feature thousands of hand-made, artisan-created crafts, including pottery, jewelry, paintings, and more. More than 100 of the nation’s most talented artisans will be on hand for this community event. Both national and local-based craft artisans participate in the annual festival, giving patrons the opportunity to meet the creatives behind the works and discover the techniques and inspirations behind each unique item.
Attendees can expect to find both practical and whimsical works of quality, along with handmade art, while enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. Participating craft artisans display a wide variety of distinctive, customizable, and creative gift ideas.
Pets on leashes are always welcome to join their human companions as they stroll through the festival, which includes a full green market of live plants, handmade soaps, delicious edibles and more.
The juried outdoor craft showcase boasts folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles, cork assemblage, fabric design, fiber quilts, fused wax & glass, hair accessories, handbags & accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, painted wood, plaster craft, stained glass, and more.
Cheryl Grogan, a Tampa resident, is among the craft artisans taking part in the two-day festival.
According to Grogan’s artist statement on her website, she enjoyed painting and drawing as a kid growing up in Massachusetts.
“I pretty much majored in art through junior high and high school,” she explains. “I attended Southeastern Massachusetts University in Dartmouth and then joined the Army for four years in the ’80s. It was a great experience and I lived in Europe for two years and really got to travel and take lots of pics and meet interesting people in between working.”
After her stretch in the military, Grogan relocated to Tampa and finished her BFA with a concentration in photography.
“I loved spending time in the darkroom,” she says. “Being a veteran and broke college student in the late ’80s, I got hired by the post office while finishing my degree at the University of South Florida.”
While working at the post office, Grogan started freelancing, painting murals, and showing her photos in galleries. She also started painting again. After testing the waters for a year, she decided it was time to jump ship and head out on my own.
“I have been self-employed for approximately 15 years now,” she says. “I do art shows in Florida now and the southeast. I also paint murals and enjoy commissioned works as well. I paint architecture and cool car portraits.”
Maykel Medina is a Florida resident artist. With almost two decades of experience, his versatile portfolio shows a variety of unique, handcrafted artwork inspired by human relations with marine life.
The story behind Medina’s art began in Cuba, his home country, at kindergarten age when he became amazed with the idea of "shaping" his father's rocking chair. Using a kitchen knife, he chopped the chair arm, without realizing it was getting ruined. Fortunately, his father was understanding but practical. While Medina dreamed of being a real carver to fix the mess he made, the cutting tools remained out of his reach for years to come.
Medina’s professional growth was limited until he emigrated to Miami in 2009 with his family. For over 10 years he has created life-size wooden sculptures, acrylic paintings, fine furniture, and other commissions.
Vie Blakey of Tarpon Springs is a self-taught visual artist and artisan jeweler who grew up in the Lorraine region in the northeast part of France and now works from her home studio. Unsatisfied with what she saw on the market, she decided to bring to life what appealed to her about the ancient jewelry she saw in museums.
Blakey handcrafts her own molds from sculptures, coins, cameos and other historical objects, and her work is available at the Chicago Field Museum, Getty Villa Museum, and other institutions around the world. Each mythology and nature-inspired work is copywritten, ensuring 100% originality.
Also returning to this year’s festival is Terry Andrews of Ocala. Andrews is one of many Florida crafters scheduled to take part in the festival. The award-winning glass sculptor uses copper and fused glass to create his unique and oftentimes whimsical sculptures. His work can be seen in private collections around the world and grace the permanent collections of the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as the Carrolton Museum of Contemporary Art in Carrolton, Georgia.
Andrews also participates in juried fine art festivals across the country. This Florida native is also an accomplished musician. Originally from the Tampa area, he pursued a career in music until 1994. Always having an interest in glass, Andrews dabbled with the medium, first with blown glass and lamp work, heavy flat and carved glass sculpture.
His work has now evolved to include copper and fused glass sculptures. The fusing work is done in a kiln.
About American Craft Endeavors
American Craft Endeavors produces some of the nation’s most admired high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations, such as the Downtown Dunedin Art and Craft Festivals and the Downtown Sarasota Craft Festivals, among others. The group’s founders personally select unique, culturally rich cities for their show locations providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure a superior event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
For additional information on the St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival and other American Craft Endeavors craft shows, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.