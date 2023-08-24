ST. PETERSBURG — freeFall Theatre Company’s 2023-24 season opens with an all-new musical revue that celebrates the hits of legendary artists the Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Jackie Wilson.
“A Motown Celebration” opened Aug. 17 and continues through Sept. 10 at 6099 Central Ave.
Tickets range from $45 to $55. freeFall matinees are always at 2 p.m. and evening performances are always at 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit freefalltheatre.com or call 727-498-5205.
Chester Gregory, noted singer and Broadway star, performs some of popular music’s greatest hits while sharing his own personal experiences meeting and working with some of Motown’s most enduring legends. Songs include “Hard to Handle,” “Superstition,” “I Feel Good,” “Higher and Higher,” “Stand by Me,” “My Girl,” “What’s Going On” and many more.
“A Motown Celebration” replaced the original season opener, “At Home with Ethel Waters.”
“This is an auspicious outcome to a necessary pivot in programming. Due to a medical emergency, the previously scheduled ‘At Home with Ethel Waters’ has been postponed indefinitely,” said Matthew McGee, freeFall’s outreach/marketing director. “Ebony Rep Producing Artistic Director Wren T. Brown and freeFall Artistic Director Eric Davis moved quickly to bring an exciting new show to our audiences that still maintains the high production value that both companies are known for.”
Gregory had the opportunity to perform in the Broadway hit “Motown: The Musical.” He played Berry Gordy Jr., the founder of Motown Records. What made his portrayal even more remarkable was that he was hand-picked by Gordy himself to portray the iconic music mogul on stage. Gregory’s “A Motown Celebration” is inspired by his experiences with Gordy and the team that brought the exciting Broadway show to life. Throughout the United States, he has brought his amazing show to sold-out houses. Gregory’s other Broadway credits include “Hairspray,” “Tarzan,” “Cry Baby,” “Dreamgirls” and “Sister Act.”