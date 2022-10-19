Woodfield Fine Art Gallery announces new exhibition
ST. PETERSBURG — Woodfield Fine Art Gallery will present the solo exhibition “Deeper Meaning” by D YaeL Kelley. An opening reception for the show will take place Friday, Nov. 11, 5 to 9 p.m., in their special solo exhibition space at 2323 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
“Deeper Meaning” will run through Jan. 7.
“This is a very important exhibition of the latest works by this acclaimed internationally collected artist,” said Jim Woodfield, owner of Woodfield Fine Art. “Now her amazing new paintings will be on view and available to dis-cerning collectors at our gallery.”
Yael is a recipient of the prestigious MUSE Visual Arts Award and is registered as a U.S. Department of State Art in Embassy artist whose work was recently exhibited in the embassy residence in San Salvador. She is a founding director of the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance and the Center for Contemporary Arts. Her work can be found in private collections throughout the world.
“I believe Art should be passionate, spiritual, political and relevant,” said Kelley. “I want to see things in a way no one sees them even though they are in plain sight. Art is a conversation with the infinite, opening yourself to the universe and truly listening.”
The gallery, open since 2015, presents a curated collection of some of the finest art in the region from carefully selected artists who are devoted to their passion, and dedicated to elevating the arts. Gallery owner Jim Woodfield continues his original mission of presenting laudable art works of local artists where art patrons can view and buy original art. As an artist, Woodfield understands the intersection between artist, gallery and clientele.
For information, hours of operation and upcoming events, visit www.WoodfieldFineArt.com.
JFL to stage ‘Weekend Comedy’
LARGO — “Weekend Comedy,” by Jeanne and Sam Bobrick, will open Thursday, Oct. 20, at Just for Laughs Dinner Theatre, 1999 Starkey Road, Largo.
Directed by Brianna Anderson, the production will continue through Nov. 20. Performances generally run Thursday, Saturdays and Sundays. The cost is $40 a person. For a list of performances and to make reservations, call 727-469-3233 or visit JustForLaughsDinnerTheatre.com.
In “Weekend Comedy,” a couple in their late 60s and a couple in their late 20s accidentally rent the same small, secluded cottage for a romantic three-day weekend. Somehow, they end up sharing it. Watch the comedic clash between generations.
JFL partners with Banquet Masters to offer a buffet prior to each performance that generally includes a garden salad bar, rolls and butter, au gratin potatoes, yellow rice, a vegetable medley, and rotating meat, poultry, fish and dairy entrees, along with a chef selected dessert assortment, coffee, and iced tea.
Just for Laughs Dinner Theatre was founded in 2016 by Barbara Anthony and Toby Manion. The pair sought to bring strictly comical dinner theatre to the area. Productions have included “Perfect Wedding,” “Natalie Needs a Nightie,” “Baggage,” “Sin, Sex, and the CIA,” “A Christmas Cactus,” “Getting Sara Married,” “Sandy Toes and Salty Kisses,” “Nana’s Naughty Knickers,” and “Social Security.”
Palladium Chamber Players detail 10th anniversary season
ST. PETERSBURG — The Palladium Theater’s critically acclaimed Palladium Chamber Players are returning for their 10th anniversary season. The five-concert series features a favorite repertoire from the chamber music canon, including appearances by internationally acclaimed conductor Michael Francis and works that may be new to audiences, like the unexpected fresh sounds from Time for Three.
Season and individual tickets are on sale now. Visit MyPalladium.org for more information.
All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. Following is a look at the series schedule:
• Wednesday, Jan. 11 — The Chamber Players Celebrate 10 Years. Come hear the music that started it all 10 years ago. The original Chamber Players will recreate the program that brought world-class chamber music to Tampa Bay and showed the region needed an annual season of classical concerts. Featured artists include Jeffrey Multer, violin; Danielle Farina, viola; Edward Arron, cello; and Jeewon Park, piano. They will perform works by Beethoven, Dohnányi, and Brahms.
• Tuesday, Feb 21 — The Juilliard String Quartet. The Juilliard Quartet’s program will highlight a new commission from composer prodigy Tyson Davis entitled Amorphous Figures (String Quartet No. 2.) Davis began making waves in the music world while a student at Juilliard, winning the BMI Student Composer Award as well as the ASCAP Morton Gould Young Composer Award. The quartet features their newest member, violist Molly Carr. Other featured artists include Areta Zhulla, violin; Ronald Copes, violin; and Astrid Schween, cello.
• Wednesday, March 8 — Time for Three. Defying convention and boundaries, Time for Three stands at the intersection of Americana, modern pop, and classical music. To experience Time for Three (TF3) live is to hear various eras, styles, and traditions of Western music fold in on themselves and then emerge anew. Bonded by an uncommon blend of their instruments fused with their voices, Charles Yang (violin, vocals), Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals), and Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals) have found a unique voice of expression to share with the world.
• Wednesday, April 12, — Mile-End Trio. The Mile-End Trio is a crowd favorite at the Palladium performing works by Debussy and Tchaikovsky. First appearing in 2018, The Mile-End Trio quickly moved to the ranks of the Palladium’s core Chamber Players musicians and have returned each year to wide acclaim. Featured artists include Jeffrey Multer, violin; Julian Schwarz, cello; and Marika Bournaki, piano.
• Wednesday, May 10, — Maestro Michael Francis with the Chamber Players and guest violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt. The season's final concert will feature The Florida Orchestra Music Director and double-bassist Michael Francis. He will join the Palladium Chamber Players on Schubert’s famed “Trout” Quintet with artists Jeffrey Multer, violin; guest violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt; Edward Arron, cello; and Jeewon Park, piano. Michael Francis has quickly established himself as one of the leading international conductors of today. Appointed Music Director of the Florida Orchestra in the fall of 2014. His role in building a wide variety of transformative community engagement initiatives has significantly grown the organization.
Founded by The Florida Orchestra’s Concertmaster, Jeffrey Multer, and Palladium Executive Director Paul Wilborn, the Palladium Chamber Players series has been bringing world-class chamber music to Hough Hall since 2013. The dynamic group of internationally renowned soloists and chamber musicians will bring vibrant interpretations of the great classical repertoire monthly from January through May.
Individual tickets start at $15 a person. Tickets for a five-concert package start at $75.
Airmid Theatre Company to present ‘Machinal’ reading
CLEARWATER — Airmid Theatre Company will present a one-night reading of “Machinal” by Sophie Treadwell Monday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at the Clearwater Historical Society, 610 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
The program will be directed by Kristin Clippard. Exquisitely written, this haunting true crime story tells the tale of a young woman struggling to live a successful life in the late 1920s where the careers availability to her and her hopes for a better life are stuck in mechanized world where women have no agency. To escape her sad life and to be a “good girl” she marries as society dictates but finds only lovelessness and despair where no one sees or hears her. Based on the 1927 Ruth Snyder murder trial, “Machinal” is a masterpiece of expressionist story telling.
This concert-style performance will be followed by an informal discussion regarding the play, its themes and the relationship to today’s society.
The performance is free to the public. Donations are appreciated. Seating for this event is limited. Call 631-704-2888 for reservations.
The Airmid Theatre Company was founded in 2000 to produce classic works by women. With these plays at the heart of its mission, the company creates a safe home for theatre artists, and ignites broad public recognition of the essential contribution women have made to the worlds of theatre, dramatic literature, and society.
Visit www.airmidtheatre.org.
Syd Entel Galleries names holiday show artists
SAFETY HARBOR — An opening reception for the annual holiday show will take place Saturday, Nov. 19, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass at 247 Main Street in Safety Harbor.
The holiday show will feature creative hand-blown glass works by newly found and favorite artists. Featured artists include Scott Hartley, Wes Hunting, Wesley Hunting Jr., Antonija Gospic, and Ash Almonte.
Hartley’s love of color is key, his “Threaded” and “Embraced” intertwined multipiece glass sculptures are playful and yet sophisticated. His contemporary twisted shapes have a smooth continuous flow which create movement within the glass.
Wes Hunting, master glass blower, continues to amaze us with his iconic “Colorfield Vessel” series. His vibrant colors and patterns are drawn onto the glass sur-face, he is a master of cane and murrine glass techniques.
Wesley Hunting Jr. began his life in the hot shop studio at an early age. Following the family passion for glass blowing Wesley became successful with his signature creations the “Remnant” series. Traditional glass forms are blown then cut and stacked, forming these beautiful sculptures.
Gospic is a newly found Croatian artist. Her large hollow glass beaded necklaces and earrings are statement pieces full of colorful patterns and playful textures.
Almonte will fill the gallery with her new paintings of bold colorful butterflies, peacocks and hummingbirds. Inspired by abstract expressionism her paintings are thick with paint and resin with masterful ink drawings hidden within. They tell stories and exude life and energy.
The show is open to the public. For information, call Linda Gagliostro at 727-725-1808 or email
Gloria Munoz chosen as St. Pete Poet Laureate
ST. PETERSBURG — At the Oct. 13 St. Petersburg City Council meeting, Mayor Ken Welch named Gloria Munoz as St. Pete's next poet laureate.
Munoz has been appointed and will serve as a prominent fixture in the city's cultural and literary arts communities, promoting poetry and literature among residents and visitors.
"Gloria's beautifully written words have long reverberated through the hearts and souls of our community," said Mayor Welch. "As our Poet Laureate, I look forward to many more of our residents benefitting from the
enrichment her carefully crafted art brings."
As the city's official poet, Munoz will present original poems at city events and youth activities to inspire emerging generations of literary artists and poets.
After being appointed in October, the St. Pete Poet Laureate will serve a four-year term.
Munoz earned a bachelor’s degree from Sarah Lawrence College and an MFA from the University of South Florida. Her past experiences include teaching college-level creative writing and composition in the United States, co-directing outreach programs with nonprofits serving low-income first-generation college
students and their families and teaching playwriting at an NGO in India.
Munoz is the author of “Danzirly / Dawn's Early” which was awarded the Academy of American Poets 2019 Ambroggio Prize and the Gold Medal Florida Book Award. She was also part of the inaugural Tin House YA workshop and has presented her writing, research, and advocacy work at conferences, colleges, public
schools, and book festivals across the United States and Latin America. Munoz is also a founding member of Arts for a Cause, an artist collective that works on transdisciplinary social art projects, and a co-founder of Pitch Her.
