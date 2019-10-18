TAMPA — Diavolo Dance Theatre will present “Architecture in Motion” Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $35. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
The engagement will include classic Diavolo repertoire along with a new piece created through the company’s Veterans Project.
The daredevil dance spectacle from “America’s Got Talent” returns to the Straz for more shocking, breathtaking dance-acrobatics. For 20 years, Diavolo has invented movement dynamite between its dancers and giant sets of skate ramps, wheels, interlocking boxes and abstract sculptures. With explosive and unexpected flips, leaps, turns, partnering and tests of trust, the company pushes the limits of the ever-present question of when to hold on and when to let go.
Diavolo productions have been presented throughout Asia, Europe, Latin American and the United States.
The mission of Diavolo’s Veterans Project is to utilize the company’s unique style of movement as a tool to help restore veterans’ physical, mental and emotional strengths through workshops and public performances in communities all around the country. The chasm between veterans and civilians is so vast, socially, the veterans are at a disadvantage in forming vital connections. This program helps to bridge the widening gap between these two groups. By participating in this project, veterans can reconnect with their bodies, rebuild their sense of camaraderie and restore their self-efficacy.
In association with the University of South Florida School of Theatre and Dance, local veterans will be guided by Diavolo’s artistic team to develop a new piece that will be presented during the Oct. 25 engagement at the Straz. Additionally, dancers from the community will be selected through an audition to perform alongside the veterans and Diavolo dancers as part of this new work.