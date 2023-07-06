ST. PETERSBURG — The Professional Association of Visual Artists will host its 34th annual Cool Art Show on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, at the historic St. Petersburg Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit pava-artists.org/cool-art-show.
Promising a variety of “artful experiences,” this two-day event will showcase the best of fine art and fine craft from some of the area’s premier artists, as well as art experiences for all ages. This year’s show will include approximately 60 Florida artisans that have been selected to exhibit in this impressive collection of both visual and functional art in the mediums of paint, wood, ceramics, photography, metal, glass, fiber, digital, mixed media, and jewelry. It features professional fine artists and fine craftsmen who are extremely skilled in their chosen art. Many have received multiple awards at high-end art shows and are represented in both galleries and museums worldwide. This show provides a great opportunity to discover and shop new art, talk directly to the artists who created it, and learn about the skills and techniques used in their creation process.
In addition to the exhibiting artists, PAVA will also be hosting a variety of hands-on children’s art activities for children ages 5-12 years old. The children’s art activities will include the return of the popular Scribble Wall, foil marker prints, optical illusion weavings, inkless printmaking and more, allowing the children to create their own art masterpieces.
Two PAVA artists — Lorraine Potocki and Rebecca Skelton — will be demonstrating their art skills and techniques. Potocki will be creating artwork in pastels on Saturday, and Skelton will be demonstrating portrait drawing on Sunday by offering free 10-minute portrait drawings for patrons.
The Coliseum’s food and beverage concessions will be open to the public. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Show admission and parking are free.
This juried fine art and fine craft show is sponsored by PAVA. PAVA is a nonprofit organization run by volunteer artists to serve local artisans and support the arts community in the Tampa Bay Area. It provides exhibition and education and grant opportunities for its members. Additionally, PAVA supports local art centers, and is a local sponsor of the Pinellas County Education Foundation Art Awards where scholarships are provided to students for art instruction.