CLEARWATER — George Thorogood and the Destroyers are on the road celebrating quite a milestone with the “Good to be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock.”
The tour visits the Tampa Bay area Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $44.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
“If you’re content, you may as well be dead,” Thorogood explained in a press release promoting the tour. “I think everyone has thoughts about retiring, but the phone keeps ringing. You want me and the Destroyers to come to your town, set up our gear, wear some badass clothes and play ‘Who Do You Love?’ End of conversation. Let’s rock.”
Since 1975, George Thorogood and The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows and built a catalog of classic hits that includes “Get a Haircut,” “I Drink Alone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Move It on Over” and “Bad to the Bone.” Now, the iconic rock band celebrates it all with a tour that started last summer and has included performances across the United States.
It’s on tour that Thorogood and band flip the switch nightly, delivering good old-fashioned rock and roll.
Thorogood celebrated his 70th birthday Feb. 24, but he is showing no signs of slowing down. In addition to a current string of tour dates, he recently announced the release of a limited-edition White Fang ES-125 Epiphone guitar. The instrument, outfitted with a bone-white finish and snake-skin handle, is a replica of Thorogood’s own customized guitar.
According to Thorogood, even after 45 years of rock, it’s still good to be bad.
“You bet it is,” he said. ”We’ll always be the baddest band in the land. Expect our best on this tour, because that’s what you’re gonna get.”
As in past years, a portion of proceeds from every date on the Good to be Bad Tour will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
“Now we're talking about something that's really important,” George said. “When I was a kid, I remember Robert F. Kennedy saying, ‘Some people see things as they are and ask why. I dream things that never were and ask why not?’ That still gives me the chills today. Don’t tell me to slow down or turn down, but if The Destroyers and I can help make a difference in any way, shape or form, we're there.”
“2120 South Michigan Ave.,” Thorogood’s most recent album with the Destroyers, was released in 2011. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Blues Albums chart.