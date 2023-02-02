LARGO — Songwriter, composer and singer Jimmy Webb will perform Friday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Rolling Stone put Webb in its list of the top 50 best songwriters of all time. Webb has topped the charts from pop to country to disco numerous times with interpretations by some of the industry’s greatest, from Glen Campbell to Art Garfunkel to Linda Ronstadt and covers by everyone from Guns n’ Roses to Josh Groban to Little Big Town.
Webb penned Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” and “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” as well as “Up, Up and Away,” made famous by The 5th Dimension. He wrote “MacArthur Park” — a song that tops the seven-minute mark — for the Association, who rejected it. It went on to be a Top 10 hit on the Hot 100 for Richard Harris in 1968. Donna Summer’s disco version of “MacArthur Park” became a multi-million selling vinyl single that stayed at the top of the charts for three weeks in 1978.
Webb brings fans of his music a unique connection to their favorite songs, revealing the stories behind his hits as far back as his first songwriting job at Motown through a career trajectory that took a teen preacher’s son from a farm town in Oklahoma to the top of his longed-for profession, with pitfalls and blessings in equal measure between.