ST. PETERSBURG — Between the Buried and Me will take the stage Friday, July 28, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The progressive metal outfit hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina, was formed in 2000. Band members include Tommy Giles Rogers Jr. (lead vocals, keyboards), Paul Waggoner (guitar, backing vocals), Dan Briggs (bass, keyboards), Dustie Waring (guitar) and Blake Richardson (drums).
The band released its eponymous debut album in 2002 through Lifeforce Records, but it was their 2007 album, “Colors,” on Victory Records that first earned them widespread acclaim. That album — their fourth — was separated into eight tracks but is designed to give the impression of being one continuous piece of music. “Colors” was remixed and remastered in 2020. In 2021, the band released a sequel, “Colors II,” on Sumerian Records.
According to a press release from the band’s label, both records share key similarities, but the band again seeks to stretch the boundaries of their signature sound and heavy music at large.
“Especially with 2020, we really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we’re still here,” said Rogers. “That’s part of the reason we named it ‘Colors II.’ We were in a similar spot when we did the first ‘Colors.’”
At the time, the band had just finished performing with Ozzfest.
“We were wondering, ‘Where do we belong in this music scene,’” Rogers said. “We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it’s some of our most creative material in a long time.”
According to Waggoner, ‘Colors’ was the bands attempt at a do-or-die statement.
“We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career,” Waggoner explained. “This time around, our industry was shut down for a year. Once tours were canceled due to the pandemic, we were like, ‘We’ve got to write a record, and it’s got to be good’. We had to do something next level.”
For the current tour, Between the Buried and Me will be performing their 2012 album, “The Paralax II: Future Sequence,” in its entirety.