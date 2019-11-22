ST. PETERSBURG — Incubus will bring the “20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for one performance Saturday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $59.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
Having sold more than 23 million albums to date, award-winning band Incubus is on the road celebrating the 20th anniversary of their platinum selling album “Make Yourself” album. The Grammy-nominated band will visit 39 cities across the country on the tour, playing songs from that era as well as other songs spanning their career. Joining Incubus in St. Petersburg is Mexican garage punk band Le Butcherettes.
“We are so looking forward to this fall tour,” said Brandon Boyd, vocalist and founding member of Incubus. “‘Make Yourself’ was such a pivotal moment in our band and we are beyond excited to reintroduce this album to our audience while also showcasing the many musical roads it ultimately led us down.”
In addition to Boyd, Incubus also features Mike Einziger on guitar, Jose Pasillas II on drums, Chris Kilmore on keyboard, and Ben Kenney on bass. The band has sold over 23 million albums landing four Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and one No. 1 album. The band saw global success across eight studio albums having achieved RIAA gold, platinum and multi-platinum success along with four singles hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Song chart, including “Drive,” “Megalomaniac,” “Anna Molly,” and “Love Hurts.”
Incubus has cemented its legacy in not just music but in giving back with their nonprofit, the Make Yourself Foundation. The foundation was started in 2003 by the band, and serves as a vehicle for its members to support causes they care about. With the help of fans around the world, the nonprofit raises money and awareness for nonprofits of various categories, and creates opportunities to give back to the audience for giving back to the world. Since its inception, MYF has raised several million dollars and awarded grant funding to over 60 nonprofit organizations. For more information on Incubus, visit http://www.incubushq.com.