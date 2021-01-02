Mavericks concert rescheduled at Ruth Eckerd Hall
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the Mavericks concert scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16, has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $38.25, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
The Mavericks are masters of country-Latin rock ’n’ roll, born in the rich cultural mix of Miami then tempered in Nashville’s country hothouse. The band’s rise in the 90s was meteoric. Within a year of forming in 1989 they had signed to MCA Nashville and in 1992 they released their major label debut “From Hell to Paradise.” There were hits on the radio and on the Billboard charts and from 1994 to 1996, a string of Country Music Awards.
In 1994, their third album, “What a Crying Shame,” went platinum in the United States and the following year they won a Grammy Award for their single “Here Comes the Rain.” In 1995, they released “Music for All Occasions” which included the top 15 single “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down.”
If the U.S. cooled a little on The Mavericks by the time of their fifth album “Trampoline,” 1998’s departure in style for the band, the rest of the world opened up to the classic “Dance the Night Away” — a bona fide worldwide smash which remains a party standard to this day.
Since a reunion in 2012, this most singular of bands has re-established itself as one of the most exciting and joyfully entertaining acts on touring and festival circuit across the planet. It’s a reputation based on their irrepressible mix of country, Tex-Mex, rockabilly and Latino sounds plus a riotously entertaining, world-renowned live show. A Mavericks gig is a guaranteed party night encompassing everything from the essential “Dance the Night Away” to the infectious Tejano-ska hybrid of “Back in Your Arms Again” — and on occasion, even wild cards like a Mavericks take on The Beatles’ “Back in the USSR.”
Dunedin Fine Art Center announces winter exhibit lineup
DUNEDIN — Several winter exhibits will open Monday, Jan. 18, at Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
The new exhibits will include two creative collaborations, an annual symposium and an exploration of bird representations in field guides. The center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. DFAC has put in place health and safety protocols due to the pandemic. Visitors can expect social distancing, temperature monitoring, face covering requirements, monitored entry and exit, sanitation supplies and increased cleanliness. For more information, visit www.dfac.org, call 727-298-3322.
Following is a summary of the winter exhibit lineup:
Transcendental: Kimberly Engel + Jan Richardson
Running Jan. 18 through March 14 in the Gamble Family Gallery. A painter and a ceramicist walked into a gallery. What happens next is no joke! Two creators of exceptional skill and tantalizing life force serve us up some wonder.
Alex Torres + Bruce Marsh
Running Jan. 18 through March 14 in the Entel Family Gallery. Shared narrative of figurative watercolors by artist and Professor Emeritus of USF, Bruce Marsh and abstracted landscapes by Tampa artist, Alex Torres who is known for his powerful and poetic translations of our mother planet.
FLAG Florida Artists Group 71st Annual Symposium + Juried Exhibition
Running Jan. 18 through Feb. 28 in the Douglas-Whitley Gallery. Since 1949, Florida Artists Group has held an annual symposium and accompanying exhibit in a different Florida city. Education and other cultural aims are advocated in conjunction with the exhibition through lectures, panel discussions and demonstrations. FLAG members are eligible to participate in the exhibition selected by an out-of-state juror.
Mapped Out
Running Jan. 18 through March 14 in the John and Pat Rossi + Meta B. Brown Galleries. All media call for artists inviting artworks incorporating maps as collage element, subject matter and/or metaphorical inspiration. Juried by DFAC’s curatorial team. The exhibit will feature a guest judge and cash awards.
Rachel Simmons: The Language of Watching + FLOCK
Running Jan. 18 through March 14 in the second floor teaching gallery. The Language of Watching is a project informed by the artist’s research into the social/political ramifications of bird representations in field guides, the history and culture of birdwatching, and the relationships between birdwatchers and birds, and more broadly speaking, between humans and the natural environment. FLOCK, a socially engaged art project, has evolved since 2015 to include over 200 community participants across the United States.
Rhythm Kings to play Music in the Afternoon Series
ST. PETE BEACH — The Music in the Afternoon Series will return with a performance by Lew Barrows & the Rhythm Kings Sunday, Jan. 31, 2 to 4 p.m., in Horan Park at the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.
Attendees can enjoy live music with Boca Ciega Bay as the backdrop. The event is free. Seating is not provided. For information, call 727-363-9245 or visit www.spbrec.com.
The series will continue, with concerts scheduled for Feb. 28 and March 28.
Arts Business Academy sessions set
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance recently announced it will present its annual Arts Business Academy for emerging creative businesses in February.
This certificate course will provide artists, musicians, writers, and graphic designers with the skillsets and confidence to launch an arts business career. Local arts professionals and business leaders will provide the training on topics, including defining goals as an artist, pricing, marketing, media and banking.
The cost for the series is $199 per person including five highly interactive Zoom sessions plus three online classes. Limited full scholarships are available. Email tracy@stpeteartsalliance.org for a scholarship application. Sessions will be held on Wednesday afternoons beginning Feb. 3, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Zoom.
The Arts Alliance is again collaborating with St. Petersburg College’s WorkForce Institute. In addition to the sessions, participants will have access to SPC’s supplemental non-credit workforce training courses. These non-credit courses will help participants develop their professional skill sets, including effective communication, writing skills, and essentials of marketing.
“The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance is committed to professional arts education to support the growing numbers of artist entrepreneurs who drive our creative economy,” said Tracy Kennard, SPAA associate director. “And thanks to our Arts Business Resource Center supporters, we are thrilled to offer scholarships so that the academy remains financially accessible to all.”
The Arts Academy is a program of SPAA’s Arts Resource Center, made possible with support from the Bank of America Foundation, Duke Energy Foundation, the Robert and Toni Bader Foundation, the TD Charitable Foundation, and the St. Pete Greenhouse; all helping to create entrepreneurial opportunities and financial stability for our creative community.
For more information and to register, visit STPE.CO/ABA.
Ruth Eckerd Hall reschedules David Foster performance
CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winning producer David Foster recently rescheduled his upcoming concert at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
Tickets for the performance scheduled on Jan. 29 will be honored on the new date, Friday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $48.76, are on sale now.
Foster, who is one of the biggest musical forces of our time, created this jaw dropping musical extravaganza performing the greatest hits of his career. Thrilling, humorous and refreshingly honest, Foster performs songs he wrote or produced from his four decades of hits and also includes fascinating storytelling about the songs, artists and moments of his life. Delivered by powerhouse performers, the hits include Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me,” Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard,” Earth Wind and Fire’s “After the Love Is Gone,” Chicago’s “You’re the Inspiration,” Josh Groban’s “You Raised Me Up,” Michael Buble’s “Home,” Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable” and many, many more.
Local author publishes new book
TRINITY — Local author Mary Perrone Davis recently published her sixth children’s book, “Mary and the Potter’s Wheel.”
Davis’ stories follow the spiritual growth of a little girl named Mary. Each book explains a spiritual concept in terms that children may easily understand. In “Mary and the Potter’s Wheel,” Mary takes a pottery class. As she molds her lump of clay into a pitcher, she thinks of how God molds us.
Davis published her first book three years ago. The series is aimed at children ages 2-8. The books are available through the publisher, TheLaurusCompany.com. They are also available through Amazon.com, the Christian Arbor catalog and most online bookstores.