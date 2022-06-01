CLEARWATER — Saxophonist Kyle Schroeder will perform Friday, June 10, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Schroeder makes his headlining debut at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre by celebrating the release of his debut album, "Get with It."
Schroeder and his 12-piece all-star band are thrilled to perform the music off the record for the first time with guest artists in attendance. The record features some of the most captivating artists in the contemporary jazz industry, including Jonathan Fritzén, Rohan Reid, and more. The album will be available in its entirety on June 10 on all platforms, with physical CDs for sale at the show.
Schroeder is a 24-year-old saxophonist and native of the Tampa Bay area. Getting his start within the Pasco County public school system and the Ruth Eckerd Hall/Clearwater Jazz Holiday Big Band, he went on to receive a Bachelor of Music in Jazz Saxophone/Music Business from the University of Miami's Frost School of Music. Schroeder has been a compelling force in contemporary jazz since his start in 2013 and has had the opportunity to perform with world-class musicians, including Ben Tankard, Four80East, Nick Colionne, Eric Darius, BK Jackson, Two Friends, The Ries Brothers, Dave Liebman, John Daversa, Adam Hawley, Carl Fischer, Nathan Mitchell, and Allon Sams. He has also had the opportunity to play large-scale music festivals, including Clearwater Jazz Holiday, Sunset Music Festival, Seabreeze Jazz Festival, Miami Smooth Jazz Festival, and the Monterey Next Generation Jazz Festival. In addition to that, Schroeder has most notably performed "God Bless America" for the Miami Marlins on opening day 2018, as well as "The Star Spangled Banner" at countless MLB games.
Schroeder’s musical goal is to positively impact audiences everywhere by drawing from diverse influences and placing utmost importance on creative improvisation.