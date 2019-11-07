Second Saturday ArtWalk set
ST. PETERSBURG — The Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District become one arts destination for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk on Saturday, Nov. 9, 5 to 9 p.m.
The monthly event allows attendees to explore St. Petersburg’s five exciting arts districts as more than 40 artists’ studios and galleries open their doors. Many of the ArtWalk galleries celebrate the opening of brand-new exhibitions each month. It’s an exciting time to see new work by local and national artists, enjoy refreshments and often live music.
For a map and list of participants, visit www.stpeteartsalliance.org.
Coffee and Conversation series to present Renato Rampolla
DUNEDIN — Photographer Renato Rampolla will take part in the monthly Coffee and Conversation series Thursday, Nov. 14, noon, at Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
Presented by the Sterling Society of DFAC, admission to these relaxed talks is $5 per person and is free to current DFAC members. For information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.
Rampolla’s photography is rooted in two diverse genres: his street photography series, “Life in the Present Tense,” and his street portrait series, “Dignity.” He will lead an exploration of his most recent project, “Dignity No Matter What.” In his most poignant ongoing series, Rampolla photographs striking portraits of the homeless.
“Like many, I used to think the homeless needed to get a job, responsibility and gray hair like the rest of us,” Rampolla said. “I learned through talking to them, however, it could have very easily been me on the street. It could be me. ‘There but for the grace of God I go.’”
Rampolla is based in Tampa. He recently authored a book of street portraits of homeless titled “Dignity No Matter What: The Light Within.” All proceeds of this book go to Blanket Tampa Bay, a local nonprofit which works directly with the homeless.
He was a 2019 Professional Development Artist Grant Award recipient from the Arts Council of Hillsborough County. He was also chosen the 2019 Creative Loafing Best of the Bay for Best Human Photography for a Cause.
Suncoast Singers announce fall concert series
The Suncoast Singers will present “To Everything There Is a Season,” a musical celebration of the seasons of life, as the first concert of the group’s 40th year.
The first performance will be Friday, Nov. 15, at Park Place Wesleyan Church, 4400 70th Ave., N., Pinellas Park. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Cost for dinner and concert is $25. Reservations are required in advance. Visit www.suncoastsingersfl.com.
The second performance will be Saturday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., at Oakhurst United Methodist Church, 13400 Park Blvd., Seminole. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door, cash only. Tickets also are available in advance online at www.suncoastsingersfl.com.
Paul Aunspaugh, Suncoast Singers president and a member of the chorale's bass section, said the idea was to include selections that reflect the various seasons that we go through during our lives, recalling some of the many hits of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s that made summer, winter, fall and spring memorable.
Library to present program on the fables of Ivan Krylov
ST. PETERSBURG — Poet and translator Lydia Razran Stone will present a program on the life and fables of Ivan Krylov Saturday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m., at the Main Library, 3745 Ninth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Krylov was born in 1759, and this 250th anniversary of his birth is sponsored by the Friends of the Main Library and Russian Heritage.
Krylov is one of the outstanding Russian poets of the 19th century and his fables are read — and often memorized — by Russian school children as well as adults, although he is not well-known in the United States. The themes for Krylov’s fables are sometimes taken from Aesop’s fables and sometimes they represent purely Russian subjects. Many of the moral messages are extremely relevant in the world today.
Stone has translated 62 of Krylov’s fables and published them in her book “The Frogs Who Begged for a Tsar” (2010). Since the publication of this book she has continued her work on Krylov and translated an additional 30 of his fables.
At the Saturday meeting she will read examples of her translations and talk about Krylov and his relationship with the fables of Aesop and Lafontaine. Guests also will have an opportunity to hear several of the fables read in Russian, and one will be dramatized. There will be a brief appearance by Florida’s poet laureate, Peter Meinke, who has a long-standing interest in Russian literature.
Safety Harbor Art Walk scheduled
SAFETY HARBOR — The third quarterly Safety Harbor Art Walk will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., along and around Main Street.
Artwork from more than 30 local artists will be exhibited and available for purchase. Area businesses along will be displaying the work and attendees will have an opportunity to meet the artists as they paint. Local musicians also will perform.
Art Walk maps will be available at the Chamber of Commerce on Main Street and at the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, 706 Second St. N.
Morean Arts Center to present ‘I Wonder’ student art show
ST. PETERSBURG — The Morean Arts Center will launch its celebration of 23 Years of Word & Image: Arts in Education with an exhibit of art created by high school students of Pinellas County.
The exhibit will open Saturday, Nov. 9, and will be included in the Second Saturday ArtWalk, running 5 to 9 p.m. The Morean Arts Center is at 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The theme of the exhibit is “I Wonder.” There will also be a special reception for the student artists and their guests on Saturday, Nov. 16, 3 to 5 p.m. As part of the afternoon reception, an awards ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m.
This year, 82 pieces are included in the high school exhibition. The exhibit is used as an exercise in art classes in the county. Teachers are tasked with choosing five submissions to be submitted to the Morean for final selection.
“This high school exhibit is the only category where 3D artwork is allowed in addition to the 2D format,” said Amanda Cooper, curator of exhibitions at the Morean Arts Center. “The work is really interesting and the students created pieces that are very profound and relevant to our times.”
The gallery spaces of the Morean Arts Center are free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Visit www.moreanartscenter.org.
Artlofts to open new exhibit
ST. PETERSBURG — An opening reception for “JC Street Art,” a new exhibit featuring works by Jerry Colson, will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, 5 to 9 p.m., at Artlofts Gallery, 10 Fifth St. N., St. Petersburg.
The artist is exhibiting his unique 3D and canvas replications of St. Pete manhole covers.
The exhibit will continue through Nov. 30. It is free and open to the public.
For information, call Rebecca Skelton at 727-449-5146.
Studio 1212 to present ‘Celebrate the Joy’
CLEARWATER — An opening reception for “Celebrate the Joy,” a holiday boutique and art show, will take place Sunday, Nov. 17, noon to 3 p.m., at Studio 1212, 1405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Attendees will have an opportunity to view the work of award-winning artists.
Regular gallery hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, call 727-999-1524 or visit studio1212.org.
Palm Harbor Museum to host fundraiser
PALM HARBOR — The Wine Around Palm Harbor fundraising event will be presented Saturday, Nov. 9, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Palm Harbor Museum, 2043 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor.
Tickets are $35 a person and are available online at www.palmharbormuseum.com or at the museum. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 727-724-3054 for information.
Visitors can tour the museum and explore Palm Harbor’s culinary past, while learning about each of Palm Harbor’s historic districts through several food and wine pairings, with wines from both local and regional vineyards. A silent auction will feature local items. Those attending will enjoy historic recipes with a modern twist during this vintage evening.
One table at the wine event will honor the late Charley and Winona Jones, both Pinellas County natives and long-time residents of Palm Harbor. The couple made great contributions to the history and development of this area. Winona was instrumental in starting the Palm Harbor Museum and served as its director for many years.
This architecturally important local museum sits 26 feet above sea level and houses archives, artifacts and exhibits that focus on the history of a 58-square-mile area with more than 100,000 residents.
Tampa Bay Symphony announces fall concert dates
The Tampa Bay Symphony will perform a series of fall concerts featuring Ellen dePasquale, soloist in the Violin Concerto by Samuel Barber.
The concerts will be presented Sunday, Nov. 17, 2:30 p.m., at the Straz Center, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa; Tuesday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Palladium, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg; and Sunday, Nov. 24, 3:30 p.m., at St. Pete College Arts Auditorium, 2465 Drew St., Clearwater.
Under the baton of Mark Sforzini, the Tampa Bay Symphony also will perform Burst, by Kyle Wernke, a finalist in the third annual Call for Scores composition contest sponsored by the Tampa Bay Symphony; as well as Brahms Symphony No. 2.
Tickets are $20 for adults at the door and free for children and students.
For information, call 727-827-8087 or visit www.TampaBaySymphony.com.
Creative Pinellas to present Arts Annual fundraising gala
LARGO — Creative Pinellas will host the Arts Annual, the organization’s annual fundraising gala and art show, Thursday, Nov. 14, 7 to 10 p.m., in the gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
General admission tickets are $25. VIP tickets are $50. For information and to purchase tickets, visit artsannual.org or email Sherri Kelly at sherri.kelly@creativepinellas.org.
This evening of art and entertainment supports Creative Pinellas and their mission of facilitating a vibrant, integrated, collaborative and sustainable Pinellas County arts community and cultural destination. The 2019 Arts Annual will be a groundbreaking group exhibition and performance of many of the best visual, literary and performing artists in Pinellas County.
The 10,000-square-foot gallery space located in Pinewood Cultural Park will be filled with art and musical performances will take place in the courtyard.
“The Arts Annual is really a destination event because it features art and performances from Creative Pinellas grantees from the past several years,” said Danny Olda, manager of curatorial programs, content and engagement. “These grantees are many of the very best artists working in Pinellas county today and the work they present at the Arts Annual is spectacular. It's such pleasure working with these artists and filling the galleries at Creative Pinellas with their work.”
A variety of visual art from highly esteemed artists will be on display including painting, sculpture, photography, installation and textile art. Performances throughout the evening will include live music, dance and a theatrical monologue.