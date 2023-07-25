CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Arts Alliance’s “Thinking Outside the Box” project aims to bring art and beauty to the city of Clearwater.
With funding from the Clearwater Public Art & Design Board, local artists collaborate with residents to design original images to brighten up traffic signal boxes in neighborhoods lacking in art amenities.
Three newly adorned boxes are situated at Sunset Point and Kings Highway near Artz for Life Academy; North Myrtle Avenue and Seminole Street in the Plaza Park neighborhood; and at Drew Street and Highland Avenue in the Glenwood neighborhood.
With sponsorship funds from Clear Sky Restaurant, Sand Key Civic Association and the Arts Alliance, art wrappings also have been installed at Fort Harrison Avenue and Cleveland Street, on Sand Key, and at South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Druid Road.
Local artists featured on these six new installations are include Tom Blauvelt, Emily Tayman, Valorie Vogel, Tim Boatright, Don Gillespie and Ann Murphy.
The images are copied digitally in a high-resolution format and printed on special vinyl film that will hold up in harsh outdoor conditions. So far, some 37 colorful art wrappings have been installed all over the city, with more in the works under the neighborhood image phase.
To see a project overview and photos of all the art wrapped boxes, visit clearwaterartsalliance.org/signal-box.