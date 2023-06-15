TAMPA — Famed musician and singer-songwriter Bryan Adams will perform Wednesday, June 21, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Adams is on tour with special guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. Tickets start at $55.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The tour is in support of Adams' 2022 album, "So Happy It Hurts," which was released in March 2022 via BMG. The album earned a nomination for Best Rock Performance in the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
Adams’ energetic vocals and stage presence have entertained audiences for more than 40 years. He has released 17 studio albums, including four new studio albums in 2022 including, "So Happy It Hurts" and "Pretty Woman — The Musical," in addition to “Classic Pt. I” and “Classic Pt. II,” which feature new recordings of his greatest hits.
His songwriting has garnered him numerous awards and accolades including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations and a Grammy Award and 20 Juno Awards.
Joan Jett grew up during a time when rock n' roll was off limits to girls and women, but as a teenager, she promptly blew the door to the boys' club right off its hinges. After forming her band the Blackhearts in 1979, with whom Jett
has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You" and "Crimson and Clover." With a career that has spanned music, film, television, Broadway and humanitarianism, Joan Jett remains a potent force and inspiration to generations of fans worldwide.
As a producer, she has overseen albums by Bikini Kill and the Germs.
Jett and co-founder Kenny Laguna founded Blackheart from the trunk of Kenny's Cadillac after countless rejections from no less than 23 labels. More than 40 years later, Blackheart is a thriving entertainment company producing music, film and television and continues to champion emerging bands.
Jett’s Blackhearts continue touring the globe with headlining shows alongside rock legends such as The Who, Green Day, Heart and Foo Fighters. After two COVID-19 postponements the group returned to the road during summer 2022 for The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison.
“Bad Reputation,” a documentary about Jett's life, premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and is now available for streaming.