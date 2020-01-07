CLEARWATER — The Righteous Brothers will perform Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
With a string of No. 1 classics, including “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” the most played song in radio history, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts for four decades. After Hatfield’s death in 2003, Medley continued to perform to sold-out crowds around the world, but fans pleaded with him to keep the Righteous Brothers alive.
“No one could ever take Bobby’s place, but when I caught Bucky Heard’s show it all came together,” Medley said in a press release. “I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic.”
Bucky Heard has a reputation as a gutsy rock and roll singer with an incredible vocal range and has garnered much critical praise and a legion of fans. Joining Medley and his instantly recognizable baritone voice, which has anchored some of the biggest recordings of all time, they create anew the iconic songs of the Righteous Brothers. The concert experience features their biggest hits, including "Soul & Inspiration," "Unchained Melody," "Rock and Roll Heaven," and Medley’s Grammy-winning “Dirty Dancing” theme "The Time of My Life."