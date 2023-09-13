TAMPA — Following her successful 17-city run, Grammy award-winner SZA will continue her touring trek with a performance on Friday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The 2023 tour follows SZA’s successful sophomore album, “SOS,” which was released in December and earned the superstar the record for the largest streaming week for an R&B album in the United States. The album also claimed 10 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, the most among albums by women in seven years.
During the first run of The S.O.S. Tour earlier this year, SZA gave unforgettable performances night after night. The platinum recording artist performed classics like “Love Galore” and “The Weekend” in addition to newer mega-hits such as “Kill Bill” and “Shirt.” Fans also got to experience special performances from several surprise guests including Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, Summer Walker, Lizzo and more.
Born in St. Louis and raised in Maplewood, New Jersey, genre-defying, SZA released her major label debut album “Ctrl” in 2017. Revered for its raw and honest lyrics, it landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart, No. 2 on the R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, according to Nielsen Music. The album received five Grammy nominations in 2018 and more than half the songs on “Ctrl” are currently certified multi-platinum and gold. “Ctrl” remains on the Billboard 200 chart since its release in 2017 and holds the record for the longest run for any Black female artist’s debut album. In 2022 alone it sold over 600,000 units and is the 10th best-selling female album this year in the country and 50th best-selling album in 2022 overall.