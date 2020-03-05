ST. PETERSBURG — The Green Frog Moon Festival, a live musical event to benefit Sacred Lands, will take place Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1700 Park St. N., St. Petersburg.
Musical entertainment will include a variety of flavors such as native style flute, Celtic, drums and didgeridoo. Chante Ishta will serve as master of ceremonies. There will be arts and craft vendors as well as silent auctions.
Admission cost is a $7 donation for the entire weekend. For information, visit www.sacredlandspreservationandeducation.org or call Saundra Hunt at 727-744-9978.
Sacred Lands Preservation and Education Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving land that has historical and archaeological significance. The organization is committed to protecting the Narvaez/Anderson Indian mound that is the site of an ancient Tocobaga village. Members honor the Tocobaga Indians who lived there and are now gone and unable to speak for themselves.
According to the organization’s website, Harold and Frances Anderson acquired the site of the Indian mound in the 1940s and hosted many activities over the years. Countless visitors have enjoyed the land, many who seemed to be drawn to the land by its special allure. Today, the nonprofit presents programs about the history of the land, environmental issues, nature and spirituality.
“The site was excavated by a team of archaeologists from 1994 through 1996, which led to the site being listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” said Saundra Hunt of Sacred Lands Preservation and Education Inc. “The site is recognized as being one of the best preserved prehistoric Native American sites along the West Coast of Florida and perhaps the entire state.”
The grounds are also identified as the possible landing site of Panfilo de Narvaez in 1528. That landing began the first inland exploration of North America by Europeans. The nonprofit teaches about the culture and lives of the Tocobaga Indians that lived in Pinellas County and educates visitors about the importance of preserving such sites.
“The site is open for visitation and thousands of visitors are welcomed each year for the tours and various events that take place on the site,” Hunt said. “The nonprofit hosts indigenous speakers and leaders from the United States and Latin America to share their indigenous wisdom with those in the Tampa Bay area including our seasonal visitors.”
Organization members also have a special interest in the arts and music and enjoy combining their preservation efforts with entertainment events. That’s how the Green Frog Moon Festival got its start.
“Since 2007 there have been eight Green Frog Moon Festivals,” Hunt explained. “The festival has been the main fundraising event for the nonprofit and has generated money to put a new roof on the greenhouse that was converted to a museum/meeting room.”
Another Green Frog Festival helped provide air conditioning for the museum.
“This year’s funds will help complete shelving for a library on the grounds that will house hundreds of books donated by a private collector,” Hunt said. “This project also includes the addition of a bathroom in the library area. This library will be open to the public who are interested in researching Native American history and cultures.”
Maintaining and preserving property such as Sacred Lands requires more wherewithal than any single family can meet. For instance, the foundation cares for and feeds more than 100 peacocks. The peacocks add their beauty and voices to the land’s presence; but, it takes money and time to tend to the peacocks. To raise the money to keep Sacred Lands a living and an inspiring place to visit, the organization seeks donations from the public. The festival helps raise funds and raises awareness of Sacred Lands’ efforts in the community.
Festival-goers will find a wide variety of musical styles at the event. Hunt said that 18 different sets of music will be presented over the two days of the festival. In addition, there will be vendors and tours of the property will be offered.
“We have Navajo women cooking fry bread and buffalo burgers,” Hunt added. With the property located on the shores of the Intracoastal Waterway, Hunt said the natural backdrop provides scenic vistas.
In addition to enjoying the music at the Green Frog Moon Festival, Hunt hopes attendees will get the deeper message:
“That archaeological sites that have historic and spiritual significance tell the stories of the previous inhabitants of our state and that people in present time benefit greatly from learning about these people from the past,” she said. “If such sites are not preserved, we lose the opportunity to learn and understand the past. It takes a community of supporters to stand up and help with historic preservation.”
For more information about the festival, call Hunt at 727-744-9978 or Doris at 727-347-0354. For more information about Sacred Lands, visit www.sacredlandspreservationandeducation.org.