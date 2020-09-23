Opening this weekend: Sept. 24, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Most movie theaters remain closed at this time and many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. However, some films will be released digitally via video on demand.
‘Enola Holmes’
- Genre: Crime
- Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Helena Bonham Carter, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin
- Director: Harry Bredbeer
- Rated: PG-13
It is England, 1884 — a world on the brink of change.
On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London.
When her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.
Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, “Enola Holmes” is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The game is afoot.
“Enola Holmes” is scheduled to be released Sept. 23 by Netflix.
‘Kajillionaire’
- Genre: Drama, comedy and crime
- Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, and Mark Ivanir
- Director: Miranda July
- Rated: R
From acclaimed writer/director Miranda July comes a profoundly moving and wildly original comedy.
Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their family, only to have their entire world turned upside down.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters Sept. 25.
‘Misbehaviour’
- Genre: Drama, comedy and biography
- Cast: Greg Kinnear, Gugu Mbatha Raw, Jessie Buckley, Lesley Manville, Keeley Hawes, Rhys Ifans, and Suki Waterhouse
- Director: Philippa Lowthorpe
- Not rated
“Misbehaviour” is based on the incredible true story of the 1970 Miss World competition, which saw the newly formed Women’s Liberation Movement publicly disrupting the proceedings, televised to 100 million viewers worldwide, as well as the first black woman being crowned Miss World.
Distributed by Shout! Studios, the film will be released in select theaters and video on demand Sept. 25.
‘Ava’
- Genre: Action and thriller
- Cast: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common, Geena Davis, Colin Farrell, Ioan Gruffudd and Joan Chen.
- Director: Tate Taylor
- Rated: R
Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong, she is forced to fight for her own survival.
“Ava” will be released by video on demand Sept. 25 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘The Last Shift’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Richard Jenkins, Shane Paul McGhie, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Birgundi Baker, Allison Tolman and Ed O'Neill
- Director: Andrew Cohn
- Rated: R
“The Last Shift” is an American story about two men struggling in the same town, while worlds apart.
Stanley (Richard Jenkins), an aging fast-food worker, plans to call it quits after 38 years on the graveyard shift at Oscar’s Chicken and Fish. His last weekend takes a turn while training his replacement, Jevon (Shane Paul McGhie), a talented but stalled young writer whose provocative politics keep landing him in trouble. These two, who share little in common, are brought together through circumstance.
Stanley, a high school dropout who has watched life pass by his drive-through window, proudly details the nuances of the job. While Jevon, a columnist who’s too smart to be flipping patties, contends their labor is being exploited. A flicker of comradery sparks during the long overnight hours in a quiet kitchen.
The film will be released Sept. 25 by Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘Secret Society of Second-Born Royals’
- Genre: Science fantasy, action and superhero
- Cast: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Skylar Astin, Olivia Deeble and Élodie Yung
- Director: Anna Mastro
- Not rated
"Secret Society of Second Born Royals" follows Sam, a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria.
Just as Sam's disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she discovers she has super-human abilities and is invited to join a secret society of similar extraordinary second-born royals charged with keeping the world safe. With guidance from their Secret Society instructor James, Sam and a new class of royal recruits must first learn to harness their new powers at a top-secret training camp before they can save the world.
The film will be released on Disney+ on Sept. 25.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.