CLEARWATER — Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band are on the road and will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area for a performance Friday, April 7, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Vaughan, a four-time Grammy winner, has helped breathe new life into the music that has been his lifeline all these decades, becoming a hero to those who cherish America's real gift to musical history. His Grammy awards include Best Traditional Blues Album for “Do You Get The Blues?,” Best Rock Instrumental Performance for “SRV Shuffle,” Best Rock Instrumental Performance for “The Vaughan Brothers D/FW” and Best Contemporary Blues Recording for The Vaughan Brothers album “Family Style.”
"When I talk about country and blues, they're the same thing," Vaughan said in a press release promoting the show. "Muddy Waters and Hank Williams, Webb Pierce and Jimmy Reed. When I was a kid, I didn't understand the difference. Everybody was always asking me, 'Why do you want to play blues? Why don't you play country?' But I would listen to the country guys and they would be doing a Jimmy Reed song. They're playing the same lick. And Ray Charles, Little Milton, Guitar Junior, Lonnie Brooks, B.B. King — they all did country songs. Is Bob Wills country blues or jazz? And the answer is, it's American music. I'm tired of trying to pigeonhole everything. I want to bring it together; it comes from the same place."
As a young teenager in Oak Cliff, Texas, his father told him to take guitar lessons if he wanted to really learn the instrument. But when Vaughan's teacher told the guitar student it wasn't going to work because the student "was too far gone" to learn from the lesson books, Vaughan knew he was on his own. Which was perfect for him because the blues would be his teacher for life. For those who find themselves living inside this true American music, it becomes a way of life, and a musical force to follow forever.
Vaughan has been playing the blues he hears in his head and feels in his heart for over a half-century. When he first heard songs like Phil Upchurch's “You Can't Sit Down,” The Nightcaps' “Wine, Wine, Wine” and B.B. King's many hit songs in the early 1960s, he knew he had found his music. And ever since then, it's been a constant quest to play the blues, whether it was in early 1970s Austin bands like Storm and then the Fabulous Thunderbirds, or later with brother Stevie Ray Vaughan on their “Family Style” album, and on his own releases throughout the 1990s and in 2001.
Then the solo albums stopped, until in 2010. Vaughan had an idea to start recording The Great American Blues Songbook. He assembled the kind of band most musicians can only dream about and began recording his dream set list at Top Hat and Wire Studios in Austin. Never one to back down from a great idea, in 2011, Vaughan and band went back into the same studio and recorded a second collection of some of his favorite songs, zeroing in on that music's ability to light a fuse wherever it was heard.
In 2019, his newest release, “Baby, Please Come Home,” brought him back into the spotlight with yet another Grammy nomination, and a Blues Foundation Award for Best Male Artist.