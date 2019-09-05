A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following film opening in wide release:
‘It Chapter Two’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, Xavier Dolan, Will Beinbrink and Teach Grant
- Director: Andy Muschietti
- Rated: R
Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more.
Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, people are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all ... putting them directly in the path of the shape-shifting clown that has become deadlier than ever.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Night Hunter’
- Genre: Thriller, action and suspense
- Cast: Henry Cavill, Stanley Tucci, Nathan Fillion, Minka Kelly, Brendan Fletcher, Mpho Koaho, Ben Kingsley and Alexandra Daddario
- Director: David Raymond
- Rated: R
A police lieutenant, his entire force, and a vigilante become caught up in a dangerous scheme involving a recently arrested, troubled man who's linked to years of female abductions.
‘Satanic Panic’
- Genre: Comedy and horror
- Cast: Rebecca Romijn, Hayley Griffith, Ruby Modine, Arden Myrin, Jerry O'Connell, AJ Bowen, Jordan Ladd, Jeffrey Daniel Phillips, Hannah Stocking, Michael Polish, Whitney Moore and Skeeta Jenkins
- Director: Chelsea Stardust
- Not rated
Sam’s first day as a pizza delivery driver is not going according to plan.
At the end of a long day and not enough tips, her last delivery turns out to be for a group of Satanists looking for someone to sacrifice. Now in a fight for her life, Sam must fend off witches, evil spells and demonic creatures, all while trying to keep her body — and soul — intact.