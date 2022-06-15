ST. PETERSBURG — Collie Buddz and Iya Terra will perform Thursday, June 23, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Reggae artist Buddz was born Colin Patrick Harper. Buddz was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, but he was raised in Bermuda. After graduating from high school, Buddz attended Full Sail University in Winter Park, where he decided to study studio engineering. Upon graduating from the top in his class in 2006, he began looking for work in the recording industry as a performer or producer.
One of his first major gigs was working with recording star Shaggy on the single "Mad Mad World," from Shaggy's 2007 “Intoxication” album. That same year, Buddz released his self-titled debut album with Sony Music. The album featured tracks such as “Come Around” and “Blind to You.”
When not working in the studio, Buddz found himself selling out venue after venue on one of his many exhaustive tours. Buddz has performed at some of the biggest reggae music festivals across the world, such as Reggae Rise Up, One Love New Zealand, and California Roots Music Festival.
Buddz started his own record label called Harper Digital. In 2011, he released “Playback,” his second album, followed shortly with the “Blue Dreamz” EP. Buddz then released his next album “Good Life” through Harper Digital. “Good Life” featured guest appearances by Jody Highroller, Kat Dahlia, Kreesha Turner, P-Lo, and Snoop Dogg.
More recently, Buddz completed work on the album “Hybrid.” Released in the spring of 2019, “Hybrid” features two tracks with Russ, as well as tracks with Tech N9ne, B Young, Stonebwoy, Dizzy Wright, and Johnny Cosmic. The first five songs on the album were released and highly praised as singles.
Based in Los Angeles, Iya Terra has found a way to take the messages of traditional roots-reggae and seamlessly mash them up in a contemporary variation. The young group of musicians have chosen the name Iya Terra, meaning “Higher Ground,” as the launching pad to create positive, conscious music while spreading messages of anti-establishment, simple living, and a healthy lifestyle.