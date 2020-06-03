Parking Lot Social tour comes to Raymond James Stadium
TAMPA — XL Event Labs, the creators of the Big Bounce America, will present its Parking Lot Social beginning Thursday, July 16, at Raymond James Stadium, 4291 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.
Shows will take place Thursday through Sunday, July 16-19. Tickets start at $29. For tickets and details, visit theparkinglotsocial.com.
This limited-engagement event modernizes the traditional drive-in experienced through a supersized, multi-sensory attraction. Billed as “the next evolution in drive-in entertainment,” the experience features a custom stage for “Car-A-Oke,” silent disco, live bands, trivia and bingo.
The Parking Lot Social will also be hosting two dedicated family events going by the name of “Social Kids.” Running through the day each Saturday and Sunday, these will feature all the same entertainment but adapted for a family audience. There will be a strong parents vs. kids theme running throughout the Social Kids events and a fun, safe day out for the entire family.
The inaugural 2020 Parking Lot Social tour includes
- Car-A-Oke — A live band, two giant screens, and the star of the show: audience members that sing loud and proud from the comfort of their car and come together in one mass, slightly out of tune, singalong.
- Headphone Disco DJ Battle — Bringing the festival favorite to the parking lot, guests use wireless headphone technology to select their DJ of choice with some awesome battles scheduled.
- Boom Boom Bingo — There will be numbers called, and prizes won but get ready for a unique party twist on the theme. A high energy interpretation of the classic game.
- Themed Trivia — Attendees can prove their trivia prowess as they test their knowledge on various subjects and themes while competing with the entire crowd for prizes.
- Parking LOL — Relieve some stress through the medicine of laughter, as a variety of stand-up acts will ensure endless LOLs in your car at this dedicated standalone event.
- Midnight Movies — Friday and Saturday nights will offer patrons the opportunity of an extra session and enjoy the drive-in movie experience with Midnight Movies on The Parking Lot Social screens.
‘Reverberation’ dance performance set in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG — Poetica and Dance Linkages will present Dance in the Time of Coronavirus, a series of socially distanced dance performances, kicking off with “Reverberation” on Saturday, June 6, 11 a.m. to noon, along First Avenue South, starting at 27th Street South and ending at 24th Street South.
Attendees are encouraged to get on their bicycles and join organizers for the event.
“COVID-19 is changing how we live our lives, where we go, what we do,” a press release announcing the event said. “Rather than focus on all the things we can’t do, we are seizing this as an opportunity to create and share new dance models that support our community safely, respectfully, and creatively.”
Dancers will be lined up 10 feet apart, along the sidewalk. The audience will “enter” the piece on First Avenue South at 27th Street, on their bicycles, in the dedicated bike lane, and watch the dance unfold along their ride. People are asked to ride single file, maintain social distance, and keep moving at a reasonable speed.
Those who are not bike riders may feel free to walk the performance on the north side of First Avenue South, on the opposite side from the performers, to ensure distance and safety for the dancers. While we cannot enforce a mask policy, we ask that audience members wear a mask as a courtesy to others.
This is a durational dance, meaning there is no official “beginning” or “end” other than the hour mark. Audience members may join us at any time during the 11 a.m. hour on June 6. The piece loops approximately every 10 minutes, and it would be best if attendance could be spread throughout the hour.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2657755404547400.
Dance in the Time of Coronavirus is the creative brainchild of Andee Scott and Amanda Sieradzki, dance-makers in the Tampa Bay area who are dreaming of ways to re-envision dance performance in the age of social distancing. Scott and Sieradzki believe in the value of live performance and the responsibility of artists to rise to the challenges of our time. This series emphasizes the importance of building a community for art and artists that reinforces our shared humanity.
Francis Wilson Playhouse to present virtual concert series
CLEARWATER — As Florida works its way into reopening safely, the all stars of the Francis Wilson Playhouse are serving up a summer full of Friday night virtual concerts.
Presented on select Friday nights, the concerts will keep FWP audiences entertained and help patrons maintain contact with this diverse troupe of talented local entertainers. The performers have missed their audiences and were delighted with the response to their first live streaming event on May 8 that featured songs from a wide variety of Broadway shows. Several of the final performances of FWP’s 90th season had to be postponed to the summer of 2021 due to social distancing concerns, and the support of the first virtual concert’s audience was gratifying.
The concerts can be viewed online at FrancisWilsonPlayhouse.org/concert or on the FWP Facebook page. The website will be updated with the full schedule of shows throughout the summer.
In addition to the May 8 concert, FWP presented “Comedy Tonight!” on May 29. The show featured humorous Broadway songs interspersed with jokes and comedy bits.
Among the other shows FWP has planned for its summer series are:
- “June is Bustin’ Out All Over,” a Broadway-style concert of summer/vacation-themed songs and remembrances.
- “Red, White, and Blue Broadway,” a patriotic celebration of America, with songs by George M. Cohan, Irving Berlin and many more.
- “Hello, My Baby,” a lively celebration of the great songs from the 1890s to 1930s including pop songs, ragtime and selections from comic operettas.
- “Radio Days,” an old-fashioned filmed radio broadcast, complete with great ’30s and ’40s songs, commercials and a sound effects man.
- “Broadway in the ’50s,” the best songs from the golden age of Broadway, from shows including “Damn Yankees,” “My Fair Lady,” “The Pajama Game,” “The King & I” and many more.
Performance dates have not yet been determined. Visit the website for updates.
FWP also is planning for its 91st season. Auditions for the first production, the blockbuster “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” are scheduled for June 14 and 15. The production is scheduled to open Thursday, Aug. 20.
Visit franciswilsonplayhouse.org for information.
Morean Arts Center reopens galleries
ST. PETERSBURG — The Morean Arts Center, the region’s oldest community arts center, has reopened their free galleries on Central Avenue and Morean Center for Clay at 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg.
The Central Avenue galleries have extended the fourth annual “Fresh Squeezed” exhibition through Thursday, June 25. The exhibition features emerging artists from across Florida. It is a first solo show in Florida for each of the six artists selected through a juried review of nearly 200 applicants. The artists — including Tampa artist Krystle Lemonias, USF’s Cindy Leung, Orlando based Nicholas Kalemba, transplanted Luca Molnar, Jared Ragland from Tarpon Springs, and St. Petersburg native Chelsea Rowe — have each created new works specific to the exhibition space.
The Morean Arts Center galleries will also open a “Pelican Proud” exhibition on Saturday, June 13. Nearly 40 local artists have used the official bird of the city of St. Petersburg as inspiration for tributes to the perky shorebird who is a symbol of community cooperation and kindness.
“Although our visitor experience may look different, people’s desire to come together and connect with others over art will remain,” said Howayda Affan, executive director of the Morean Arts Center. “Now they will be doing that in a new socially distanced way. Our gallery spaces allow for social distancing and also evoke a sense of calm that is part of healing at these difficult times.”
Affan asks center visitors to socially distance and to wear masks as the browse the galleries.
“We are also using advanced ticketing for the Chihuly Collection with visitors required to pre-purchase their tickets online ahead of their visit,” she said. “Our team has been phenomenal in helping us navigate through these new realities.”
The Chihuly Collection is offering a discounted ticket option to first responders and medical workers. Adults who work on the front lines of responding to community needs, and their families, are able to enjoy the visual escape of the Chihuly Collection for $5 each. Children younger than 5 are admitted free.
“We seek to honor our local heroes and to offer a brief respite for them and their families,” said Affan.
The free galleries at the Morean Center for Clay in the heart of Warehouse District will feature the work of artist-in-residence Yeonsoo Kim through Monday, June 8. Yeonsoo of Haenam, South Korea, was selected from a field of nearly 50 global artists to participate in the 2019-20 artist in residence program at the Morean Center for Clay. Solo exhibitions of the other five artists in residence will be featured at the Morean Center for Clay over the months of June and July.
Additionally, the Morean Arts Center has launched a number of free opportunities to keep audiences engaged with art online. The Morean introduced several online art classes for adults and teens. In response to community demand, they have also launched new Fun Art Boxes, a summer camp concept in a “to-go” box, while simultaneously adjusting the capacity and plans for in-person summer art camp options.
“We are a resilient organization and this pandemic has forced a different dialogue with the public that would allow us to continue to deliver on our mission at some immensely difficult times,” said Affan. “Through new engaging online experiences, our virtual audiences have grown by leaps and bounds. During the past several weeks we have seen over 50,000 online interactions with new audiences worldwide.”
The Morean Arts Center, dating to 1917 as the Art Club of St. Petersburg, focuses on an innovative, community-oriented approach to art and art education. The mission of the Morean Arts Center is to connect people with art and to contribute to the economic development of the region. Operating under the Morean Arts Center are the Chihuly Collection, the Morean Glass Studio and the Morean Center for Clay. To learn more, visit www.moreanartscenter.org.
St. Pete Arts Alliance announces grant awardees
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance recently announced this year’s recipients of the Artist Grant Program.
The alliance partnered with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs to establish an Individual Artist Grant Program in 2015. For the sixth year, with an additional private donation, the alliance was able to increase the number of $1,000 grants from 15 to 20. The grants are intended to provide financial assistance to St. Petersburg artists for projects that support public engagement of their work in visual arts, dance, music, digital arts, and theater.
This year’s grant recipients include:
- A. J. Vaughan
- Bonnie Agan
- Catherine Weaver
- Daniel Barojas
- David Manson
- Jim Swallow
- John Gascot
- Julia Collver
- Margaret Juul
- Aurailieus (Mark Stevens)
- Mitzi Gordon
- Nikki Devereux
- Rachel Stewart
- Sara Norine
- Saumitra Chandratreya
- Sheila Cowley
- Shelby Dillon
- Tess Oldfield
- Tom Sivak
- William Leavengood and Constantine Grame
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance strives to be the community voice for the arts, empowering artists, arts organizations and creative businesses to work collaboratively. As an umbrella arts organization, the organization advocates for the arts, facilitates the growth of the arts community, and drives arts-related economic development in St. Petersburg.
Visit stpeteartsalliance.org.