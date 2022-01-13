SAFETY HARBOR — Seth Walker will take the stage Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com.
According to a biographical sketch provided by Fleming Artists, Walker is often cited as one of the most prolific contemporary Americana artists on the scene today. He’s a multi-dimensional talent who combines a gift for melody and lyric alongside a rich, Gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice with a true-blue knack for getting around on the guitar. His most recent studio album, “Are You Open,” and a string of singles, including “We Got This,” “Spirits Moving” and a cover of Van Morrison’s classic “Warm Love” further build upon this reputation.
Most recently, Walker added published author to his oeuvre with his first memoir, “Your Van Is On Fire.” A riotous and charming mélange of a touring musician’s life, the book is comprised of many short essays, poems, and paintings he'd accumulated over a near 30-year career. Written during the 2020 lockdown, Walker offers a firsthand account of an artist in perpetual motion who’s dedicated his life to chasing the muse wherever it may lead.
Growing up on a commune in rural North Carolina, the son of classically trained musicians, Walker played cello long before discovering the guitar in his 20s. When his introduction to the blues came via his Uncle Landon Walker, who was both a musician and disc jockey, his fate was forever sealed. Instantaneously, Walker was looking to artists like T-Bone Walker, Snooks Eaglin, and B.B. King as a wellspring of endless inspiration. The rest is history. He's released 10 albums, broken into the Top 20 of the Americana Radio Charts, and reached No. 2 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart.
In addition to extensive recording and songwriting pursuits, Walker is consistently touring and performing at venues and festivals around the world. Along with headline shows, he's been invited to open for The Mavericks, The Wood Brothers, Raul Malo, Paul Thorn and Ruthie Foster, among others.
Walker is currently based in Asheville, North Carolina, after previously residing in Austin, New Orleans, and Nashville. He’s used those experiences wisely, soaking up the sounds and absorbing the musical lineage of these varied places. With a bluesman’s respect for roots and tradition, coupled with an appreciation for — and successful melding of — contemporary songwriting, Walker sublimely incorporates a range of styles with warmth and grace.