ST. PETERSBURG — Eight-time Grammy-winning reggae artist Stephen Marley is traveling coast to coast on his 2022 “Babylon by Bus” summer tour. Marley will perform Sunday, July 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
A vocalist, songwriter and producer, he will perform with his full band and play a mixture of his own hits covering his 40-plus year career and also some from his father Bob Marley’s well-known catalog.
A dollar from each ticket sold on the 2022 “Babylon by Bus” Tour will benefit the Ghetto Youths Foundation, a nonprofit Stephen founded with brothers Damian Marley and Julian Marley to provide aid, resources and opportunities to communities in need, including his father’s birthplace of Trenchtown, Jamaica, where almost the entire population lives below the poverty line.
Jamaican reggae newcomer Kabaka Pyramid will open for the artist.
Stephen, whose debut album “Mind Control” was dubbed “the best Marley album of a generation” by Entertainment Weekly, recently produced the 2022 EP entitled “Celebrating Nina: A Reggae Tribute to Nina Simone,” a collection of timeless covers that pays homage to the musical legend and features female vocalists like Joss Stone, Cedella Marley, Etana and more. Stephen is currently putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming full-length album.
Stephen has garnered recognition as a solo artist for his Grammy-winning albums “Mind Control,” “Mind Control Acoustic” and “Revelation Part I: The Root of Life.” He also received multiple Grammy wins as a producer — most notably for Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley’s massive crossover hit “Welcome to Jamrock.” The second installment of his “Revelation” album series, “Revelation Part II: The Fruit of Life,” was released in 2016 on the Marley family’s Ghetto Youths International label. Whereas “The Root of Life” offered a traditional roots reggae album, “The Fruit of Life” emphasized the far-reaching impact Jamaican music has had on various genres — especially hip hop. Album guests included Rick Ross, Pit Bull, DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean, Shaggy and more.
In 2018, Stephen released a five-track EP, “One Take: Acoustic Jams,” which showcased raw, deconstructed versions of his and his father's original songs. He took that stripped-down set on the road, performing for thousands during three North American tours, before the pandemic hit in 2020.
In recent years, Stephen established his own Kaya Fest as an annual music festival that debuted in 2017. The event features rare family performances by the Marley Brothers and the Marley’s third generation of talented offspring. Other notable performers are reggae and hip-hop legends such as Wyclef Jean, Pit Bull, Busta Rhymes. Kaya Fest instills an experiential component to raise awareness on the benefits of cannabis guided by the mantra “Education Before Recreation.”