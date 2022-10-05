Data analysis cited in various online articles suggests that both Generation Z and millennials are obsessed with end-of-the-world scenarios and a post-apocalyptic world. Step aside, youngsters: Generation X shares your obsession —and our teenage nightmares would send you all into years of therapy.
Should anyone born after 1981 doubt that, I would ask them to go sit through the 1984 made-for-television apocalyptic war drama, “Threads.” Mercilessly graphic and brutally harrowing, that BAFTA-winning film validated our repressed anxiety over the constant threat of nuclear annihilation in the final years of the Cold War.
Come to think of it, most of the post-apocalyptic books I read as a kid were written by authors born in previous generations: Pierre Boulle’s “Planet of the Apes,” George R. Stewart’s “Earth Abides,” John Wyndham’s “The Day of the Triffids,” Richard Matheson’s “I Am Legend,” and — my favorite as a young teen, because of its setting in a rural Central Florida community — Pat Frank’s “Alas, Babylon.” The latter was published in 1959 when the author was 51 years old. Apparently, Gen Xers weren’t the first generational cohort fascinated by the prospect of a post-apocalyptic world, either.
But one does sense an ongoing cultural shift away from optimism and toward fatalism. The steady increase in post-apocalyptic films, television series, literature and video games is indicative of the genre’s popularity and also hints at both an undercurrent of stoic resignation with a deteriorating society as well as recognition of the myriad problems facing civilization in the 21st century. Those intensifying crises include the ongoing threat to the environment due to climate change, the growing gap between the rich and the poor, an ever-expanding population in a time of vanishing resources, the rapid spread of diseases leading to pandemics, and — even now, years after the end of the Cold War — the continuing threat of nuclear war. All these potential calamities have been utilized to craft post-apocalyptic stories.
In “Vesper,” it is an environmental disaster that brings civilization to its knees and triggers a new Dark Age. The film was released Sept. 30 by IFC Films and is available through various streaming platforms, such as Vudu, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Direct TV.
A prologue provides the viewer an expository sketch of the circumstances that brought about the collapse of civilization:
“The New Dark Ages. Humanity tried to prevent the impending ecological crisis by investing massively in genetic technology. It failed. Engineered viruses and organisms escaped into the wild, wiping out edible plants, animals and large populations of humans. An oligarchy now thrives in enclosed cities called 'citadels' while everyone else struggles to survive. For food, people rely on seeds traded by the citadels. However, these are coded to produce only one harvest.”
The story revolves around Vesper (Raffiella Chapman), an intrepid 13-year-old with keen survival skills and a knack for biotechnology. She lives in squalor in a small house with her father Darius (Richard Brake). Darius was previously a soldier for one of the citadels but was paralyzed in the course of duty and apparently expelled rather than treated and rehabilitated. Darius is able to communicate and travel with Vesper by using a floating drone connected to his brain.
The house is situated in a forest filled with atypical vegetation: It is both dangerous and beautiful, and interspersed with strange, fleshy formations that hint at state-of-the-art bioengineering that took a decidedly Frankenstein-esque detour into scientific decadence. The resulting milieu is part Brothers Grimm-inspired enchanted forest and part David Cronenberg-inspired biogenetic mutations.
But this restructured ecosystem is still ailing and cannot provide enough sustenance for the surviving humans without the seeds provided by the citadels. What the citadels require in return, however, is blood. The lack of resources and the need for blood donors generates a dystopian collective controlled by the despotic Jonas (Eddie Marsan), Vesper’s uncle and Darius’ brother. Jonas has his eye on Vesper and hopes to eventually enslave her as part of his breeding stock.
All their lives are impacted when a flying vessel from a citadel crashes in the forest. Vesper discovers one of its occupants — Camellia (Rosy McEwen) — and cares for her until her wounds heal. Vesper also agrees to search for Camellia’s missing companion in exchange for admission into the citadel.
“Vesper,” directed by Kristina Buožytė and Bruno Samper, is more cerebral than physical. It’s a coming-of-age fable that epitomizes the disparity between the haves and have-nots while underscoring the struggle between proponents of conflicting ideologies: those who favor social Darwinism and the iron law of oligarchy and those who favor the values of cooperation, collaboration, and inclusivity. It is predominantly bleak, with sporadic glimpses of hope. Its tone is somber and morose — yet Vesper’s quiet defiance and determination constantly challenges the atmosphere of misery and futility that surrounds her.
“Vesper” is about finding the strength and resilience to keep going. It is about surviving in the face of adversity. And it is a subtle caveat against the rise of an oligarchic corporatocracy that only serves the interests of the wealthy.
“The Citadel in the story symbolizes material comfort, security, and technological progress at the cost of compassion and humanity,” Buožytė and Samper wrote in the film’s production notes. “It’s a self-contained, closed and stagnant system that is no longer able to develop and evolve. On the other hand, the rural area outside the Citadel symbolizes deprivation and the cruelty of survival. Through these environments, ‘Vesper’ explores the price of maintaining moral convictions and empathy in a world where people must shed these qualities in order to survive.”
The film condemns a system which depletes the planet’s resources with the aim of accumulating power and wealth while simultaneously stifling innovation and progress that might be beneficial to masses.
Despite the fact that this indie project lacked the financial resources of some of Hollywood’s big-budget post-apocalyptic, action-heavy films, the filmmakers exceed expectations in terms of world-building, stunning visual effects, and storytelling. The characters are complex and compelling. Marsan’s Jonas is a Dickensian tyrant, exceptionally cruel and feared by those he exploits. Chapman conveys her character’s grit and fortitude as well as the emotional vulnerability that lurks beneath the surface.
It may not be the feel-good movie of the week, but the post-apocalyptic world of “Vesper” is deeply thought-provoking, immersive, and dazzlingly imaginative.