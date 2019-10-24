TAMPA — The Adam Ezra Group take the stage Thursday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets cost $15. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-241-0100.
Fans of the band say that each AEG performance is a one-of-a-kind, community-driven experience, propelled by the spirit of the people in front of the stage. For both fans and band members alike, an AEG concert is a rally to live life with intensity.
According to the band’s website, Boston-based AEG takes an unconventional approach to the music world that has allowed them to surge beyond their beloved hometown and emerge as one of the most uniquely powerful, underground live music experiences in the country. While Ezra has played with an array of musicians over the years, his current lineup — including Corinna Smith on fiddle, Alex Martin on drums, and Poche Ponce on bass — has been creating a new buzz around the country in 2019, as evidenced by their mind-numbing tour schedule, ballooning tickets sales, and opening features with the Wallflowers, Galactic, John Oates, the Wailers, Southside Johnny, Graham Parker, and America.
Not believing in set lists, every AEG show provides new and unique concert experiences that the band has been recording in real time and sharing with fans on thumb drives as part of their "Live Sound Project" every night. Go to any Adam Ezra show, solo or with the group, and you will not only find fans who have traveled vast distances to be there, but also doubtless a fair number of rabid followers accumulating as many AEG shows as possible throughout the year.
The fall of 2019 has AEG on more headlining tours supporting their 19th album release and the latest in a series of enhanced, remixed, live albums, aptly named “Better than Bootleg.” The musicians who make up Adam Ezra Group are all believers in the power of real-time connection with their audience, explaining their non-stop touring schedule throughout the year. The Bootleg Series is Ezra’s attempt at delivering recordings that have the energy and spirit of their live show, while also showcasing studio quality sound.