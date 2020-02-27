Tampa Bay area venues, both large and small, will welcome a diverse selection of musical artists in the coming weeks.
In addition to headliners such as Kenny G, Bruce Hornsby, Cher, Celtic Woman, Josh Groban and Alan Parsons, a number of concert festivals will be presented.
The 30th annual Country in the Park will take place Saturday, March 21, noon to 10 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park. Admission is free. Call 727-369-5746.
The city’s annual festival features crafters, food and beverage vendors, a trade show, Mustang Car Club Show, plant sale, children’s inflatables and Butterfly Encounter USA. Musical entertainment will include performances by Bay Bluegrass Band, Erica DiCeglie, American Ride Band, Pirate Flag, John Conlee and Tracy Lawrence. Visit www.pinellas-park.com.
Guys should slick back their hair and girls can put on their poodle skirts because it’s time once again for the Doo Wop Reunion.
The annual concert will be presented Friday, March 27, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
This all-star lineup of legendary musicians from the 1950s and 1960s features Kenny Vance and the Planotones, the Crests featuring Tommy Mara, Jay Siegel’s Tokens, the Coasters and the Original Drifters.
Sponsored by Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road, Blast Friday has returned to the Cleveland Street District in downtown Clearwater. This food and craft festival series features a performance by Pablo Cruise set for Friday, March 27, 5:30 to 10 p.m., on the Tampa Bay Times Cleveland Street Stage.
Food trucks and vendors will be serving a wide variety of freshly prepared specialty food and beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Concertgoers are welcome to bring their lawn chairs.
General admission is free. VIP and Super VIP packages will be available in advance at the Ruth Eckerd Hall ticket office, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets also are available by calling 727-791-7400. The Ruth Eckerd Hall ticket office is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons also may purchase tickets online at www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Following is a list of other music scene events in the coming weeks:
Amalie Arena
- André Rieu, Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m.
- Cher, Thursday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.
Amalie Arena is at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Call 813-301-2500 or visit www.amaliearena.com.
The Attic
- That 1 Guy, Sunday, March 1, 8 p.m.
- Riders in the Sky, Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m.
- Albert Castiglia with Lauren Anderson, Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m.
- Chatham County Line, Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m.
- Caleb Caudle, Wednesday, March 25, 8 p.m.
- Jon McLaughlin with Jordy Searcy, Friday, March 27, 8 p.m.
- Caroline Kole, Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m.
- Striking Matches, Sunday, March 29, 8 p.m.
The Attic at Rock Brothers is at 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. Call 813-241-0100.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
- Steep Canyon Rangers, Sunday, March 1, 7 p.m.
- The ELO Experience, Wednesday, March 4, 8 p.m.
- Kenny G, Friday, March 6, 8 p.m.
- John Mayall, Wednesday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.
- The Weight Band, Thursday, March 12, 8 p.m.
- Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, Friday, March 13, 8 p.m.
- Art Garfunkel, Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m.
- Eric Johnson, Sunday, March 15, 8 p.m.
- Geoff Tate, Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m.
- The Choir of Man, Wednesday, March 18, 8 p.m.
- Graham Nash, Thursday, March 19, 8 p.m.
- Killer Queen, Friday, March 20, 8 p.m.
- Gino Vannelli, Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m.
- Steve Hackett, Sunday, March 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Old Crow Medicine Show, Thursday, March 26, 8 p.m.
- Stephen Lynch, Friday, March 27, 8 p.m.
- Bruce Hornsby, Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m.
- Jackie Evancho, Sunday, March 29, 7 p.m.
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre is at 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Central Park Performing Arts Center
- Divas of Soul, Monday, March 2, 2 p.m.
- The Landsharks, Monday, March 23, 2 and 7 p.m.
- Buddy, Roy and Fats tribute, Friday, March 27, 8 p.m.
- Let’s Hang On, Sunday, March 29, 2 and 7 p.m.
- The Edwards Twins, Tuesday, March 31, 7:30 p.m.
Central Park Performing Arts Center (formerly Largo Cultural Center) is at 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Call 727-587-6793 or visit largoarts.com.
Crowbar
- The Acacia Strain, Friday, March 6, 6 p.m.
- Cherdleys & Eddie Gold, Saturday, March 7, 10 p.m.
- TWRP and the Protomen, Sunday, March 8, 6 p.m.
- Sweet Crude with Prince Tanuki, Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.
- Aurelio Voltaire with Obsidian, Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m.
- Steve Gunn and Mary Lattimore, Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m.
- Tim Barry, Friday, March 20, 7 p.m.
Crowbar is at 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa. Call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com.
Jannus Live
- Bob Weir and Wolf Bros., Sunday, March 1, 5:30 p.m.
- Colt Ford and Koe Wetzel, Thursday, March 12, 7 p.m.
- Silverstein, Saturday, March 14, 6 p.m.
- Greensky Bluegrass, Wednesday, March 18, 6 p.m.
- Get the Led Out, Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m.
- Black Label Society with Obituary and Lord Dying, Sunday, March 22, 6:30 p.m.
Jannus Live is at 16 Second St. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Mahaffey Theater
- Celtic Woman, Sunday, March 1, 7 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3; Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m.
- Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, Friday, March 20, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Bright Side of Beethoven; Thursday, March 26, 11 a.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Broadway; Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m.
Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater is at 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.mahaffeytheater.com.
The Orpheum
- Bilmuri, Saturday, March 14, 6:30 p.m.
- Joywave, Tuesday, March 17, 7 p.m.
- Thy Art is Murder, Wednesday, March 18, 6 p.m.
- Life of Agony & Doyle, Thursday, March 19, 6 p.m.
- Minnesota, Friday, March 20, 9 p.m.
- We Came as Romans, Saturday, March 21, 5 p.m.
- Fit for a King, Tuesday, March 24, 6 p.m.
- Koffin Kats, Wednesday, March 25, 8 p.m.
- Lords of Acid, Thursday, March 26, 7 p.m.
The Orpheum is at 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
The Palladium
- Jason Charos and the Booker Little Project, Sunday, March 1, 7:30 p.m.
- Tamburitzans, Monday, March 2, 7:30 p.m.
- The Edwards Twins, Wednesday, March 4, 7 p.m.
- The Stranger: A tribute to Billy Joel; Friday, March 6, 8 p.m.
- Svetlana and the Delancey 5, Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m.
- Women of Jazz, Sunday, March 8, 7 p.m.
- Willy Porter, Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.
- Nate Najar, Friday, March 20, 8 p.m.
- Queenie, Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m.
- Inna Faliks, Sunday, March 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Palladium Chamber Players, Wednesday, March 25, 7:30 p.m.
- Nellie McKay, Thursday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.
- New York Rockabilly Rockets, Saturday, March 28, 7 p.m.
- Howard Jones Acoustic Trio, Sunday, March 29, 8 p.m.
- Cathy Lopez, Tuesday, March 31, 7:30 p.m.
The Palladium is at 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-822-3590 or visit www.mypalladium.org.
Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center
- Chicago tribute with Beginnings, Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m.
- The British Invasion Years tribute, Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m.
The Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center is at 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Call 727-369-5746.
The Ritz Ybor
- Carbin, Friday, March 6, 10 p.m.
- Breathe Carolina, Saturday, March 7, 10 p.m.
- Overkill, Exhorder and Hydraform; Monday, March 9, 6 p.m.
- Coin, Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m.
- Grum, Saturday, March 14, 10 p.m.
- Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather, Tuesday, March 17, 6:30 p.m.
- Milky Chance, Thursday, March 26, 7 p.m.
The Ritz Ybor is at 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Call 813-247-2518.
Ruth Eckerd Hall
- REO Speedwagon, Sunday, March 1, 7:30 p.m.
- Gladys Knight, Tuesday, March 3, 7:30 p.m.
- George Thorogood, Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m.
- ABBA The Concert, Friday, March 6, 8 p.m.
- Paul Anka, Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3; Sunday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.
- Dar Williams, Wednesday, March 11, 7:30 p.m., in Murray Theatre
- Josh Groban, Monday, March 16, 8 p.m.
- Jill Scott, Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m.
- America, Friday, March 20, 8 p.m.
- YES and Alan Parsons, Sunday, March 22, 7:30 p.m.
- David Foster, Tuesday, March 24, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Bright Side of Beethoven; Wednesday, March 25, 11 a.m.
- Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., Thursday, March 26, 1 p.m.
- Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Thursday, March 26, 8 p.m.
- Doo Wop Reunion, Friday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Peter and the Wolf; Saturday, March 28, 11 a.m.
- Rodrigo y Gabriela, Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Broadway; Sunday, March 29, 7:30 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall is at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Safety Harbor Art and Music Center
- Scott Mulvahill, Saturday, March 14, 7 p.m.
- Darrell Scott, Wednesday, March 18, 7 p.m.
- Selwyn Birchwood, Saturday, March 21, 7 p.m.
The Safety Harbor Art and Music Center is at 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Skipper’s Smokehouse
- Billy Price Band, Friday, March 6, 8 p.m.
- US Bee Gees and Jumping Jack Flashback, Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m.
- Red Elvises with McKinley James, Friday, March 13, 8 p.m.
- Tampa Bay Alzheimer’s Fest with Reverend Horton Heat and Trae Pierce & the Stones; Saturday, March 14, 4 p.m.
- Walter Trout, Sunday, March 15, 5 p.m.
- No Money Down and Southern Train, Saturday, March 28, 8 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse is at 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Call 813-971-0666 or visit www.skipperssmokehouse.com.
The Straz Center for the Performing Arts
- Tampa Bay Symphony, Sunday, March 1, 2:30 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3; Friday, March 6, 8 p.m.
- Logan Ledger, Monday, March 23, 7:30 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Broadway; Friday, March 27, 8 p.m.
The David A. Straz Jr. Center is at 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit www.strazcenter.org.