TAMPA — Comedian and actor Chris Tucker will take the stage Sunday, July 17, 6 and 9 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $103. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Tucker is best known for his role of Detective James Carter in the “Rush Hour” blockbuster franchise. His career began in the early 1990s, when he became a favorite on Russell Simmons’ HBO Def Comedy Jam and rose to national prominence with his first starring role, alongside Ice Cube, in the 1995 cult classic, “Friday.”
In 1997, Tucker executive produced and co-starred with Charlie Sheen in the hit movie, “Money Talks” and later appeared in Luc Besson’s internationally successful film, “The Fifth Element.” He also co-starred in the 2013 Oscar-nominated film, “Silver Linings Playbook.”
He released “Chris Tucker Live” in 2015, exclusively on Netflix, marking his first project that he starred in and produced through his own company — Chris Tucker Entertainment. He currently tours around the world, performing live comedy shows, which have received rave reviews globally.
Aside from entertaining millions of fans, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time traveling the world doing charitable work through his Chris Tucker Foundation.