CAA announces next phase of
‘Thinking Outside the Box’ project
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Arts Alliance is expanding its “Thinking Outside the Box” project to bring more art and beauty to the city of Clearwater.
Thanks to funding from the Clearwater Public Art and Design Board, the Alliance is wrapping six new signal boxes in neighborhoods that lack many art amenities. In this phase, local artists are collaborating with residents to design original images to beautify the boxes. As of June, four neighborhoods are moving forward: Milton Park, Skycrest, Lake Belleview and Spring Branch.
The first box to be completed is in Milton Park and is located at the corner of S. Myrtle Avenue and Lakeview Road. The artist, Elizabeth Barenis, collaborated with several involved residents to come up with a concept. As several residents raise butterflies or design their gardens to attract butterflies, they chose this as their subject. The artist shared some sketches, the group approved, and the artist then created an original painting. Barenis’ image, “The Butterflies,” was installed on the signal box in June.
“Thinking Outside the Box” is a public art project of the CAA. The goal is to beautify Clearwater and support local artists by covering drab traffic signal boxes with vibrant images. The images are copied digitally in a high-resolution format and printed on special vinyl film before being installed on the drab signal boxes. So far, 25 colorful art wrappings have been installed all over the city, with six more coming in this newest phase.
To see a project overview and photos of all the art wrapped boxes, visit clearwaterartsalliance.org/signal-box.
Beach Art Center announces art exhibit
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Beach Art Center will be opening its doors Monday, July 6, at 10 a.m., at Beach Art Center, 1515 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach.
The center will be presenting a new art exhibit in July.
“We are excited to open our doors and invite you, your family and friends to stop in and enjoy ‘Art is Hope,’ our first art exhibition following the mandatory closure,” a press release stated. “To insure the event is safe for all, we are reopening following the health and safety protocols set forth by the CDC.”
The center will be practicing social distancing and will require face coverings. Sanitation supplies will be on hand and the center has increased cleanliness.
“We ask that you help keep us all safe by self-screening before coming to the BAC,” the press release said.
This show will not include awards and there will be no reception. Visitors are welcome to enjoy the art, all of which will be for sale. The art exhibition is open and free to the public. Visit www.beachartcenter.org.
CPPAC schedules 2020-21 Children’s Series
LARGO — The Central Park Performing Arts Foundation will sponsor the 2020-21 educational Children’s Series at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The Children’s Series provides charming, fun and engaging performances that are perfect for children. The shows offer an introduction to a live theater experience. The 2020-21 season show dates are as follows:
- Mainstreet Kids Club — A Mathstart Musical, Nov. 12 and 13, 10:45 a.m. (school performance)
- Santa’s Holiday Revue — Dec. 8-11, 10:45 a.m. (school performance); Dec. 12, 11 a.m. (public performance)
- Elf The Musical Jr. — Dec. 19, 11 a.m.; and Dec. 20, 2 p.m. (public performance)
- Pinkalicious — Feb. 10, 10:45 a.m. (school performance)
- Rapunzel — March 10, 10:45 a.m. (school performance)
Tickets for the series are available online at LargoArts.com or by calling 727-587-6793. Ticket costs are $8.50 for adults and $7.50 for children. A family four-pack costs $26.
ZaZu Productions to present improv show
Francine Wolf and ZaZu Productions LLC will present a one-hour virtual online Zoom event Wednesday, July 22, 6 p.m.
“Improv’ing Children’s Lives,” a comedy improv show, will benefit Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. ZaZu will create a real-time interactive family-friendly, PG-rated and socially “together” virtual experience available to audiences worldwide on Zoom.
“We are pleased and honored to perform this comedy improv show and fundraiser benefiting the dire needs during COVID-19 for the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital,” ZaZu Productions said in a press release. “The COVID fund at the hospital covers supplies, materials, research, or wherever funds are most needed during this crisis.”
Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg is a leader in children’s health care, combining a legacy of compas-sionate care focused solely on children since 1926 with the innovation and experience of one of the world’s leading academic health care systems.
ZaZu Productions has been bringing live theatre and improv to Tampa Bay since 2005. The show, based on that famous hit improv TV show, features comedians and improvisers from Tampa Bay and Bonita Springs as well as Ohio, and the United Kingdom. Participants will include Bob Campbell, Francine Wolf, Michèle Young, Natasha Samreny, Leigh Shein, Lisa Vana and Nicky Kennedy.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2Z24vyD. Tickets are available with donations of $10, $15 or $25 dollars. The Zoom login will be provided by email after the purchase of tickets.