ST. PETERSBURG — The annual SHINE Mural Festival, produced by the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, recently named its first two-year title sponsor: Reflection St. Pete, a contemporary residential enclave located a heartbeat away from the pulse of St. Petersburg’s vibrant art districts.
This partnership will culminate with a three-story mural on the façade of the luxury condo building for SHINE’s 10-year milestone in 2024.
Overlooking Mirror Lake, Reflection St. Pete has 88 high-end residences and ground floor retail. It will be ready for move-in by summer 2024. Led by local developers, HP Capital Group and brokered by KW Commercial’s Jon Wittner, the team has been eager to integrate and support the arts in their plans. Those involved in the creation of Reflection St. Pete are almost exclusively locals who’ve been witness to the rapid growth the city has undergone in more recent years, acknowledging the role the arts have played in St. Pete’s desirability.
“St. Petersburg is a vibrant and growing community due in large part to its commitment to the arts,” said Fred Hemmer, HP Capitol partner. “Reflection St. Pete was designed to incorporate the art and character of St. Petersburg into a modern luxury residence. We are excited to be SHINE’s title sponsor for the next two years and make Reflection St. Pete a landmark for the living arts in downtown St. Petersburg.”
For its ninth year, the SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival has curated another impressive line-up of mural artists from the Tampa Bay area and beyond. Adding to the city’s diverse collection of outdoor art, SHINE continues to celebrate art in public spaces while elevating the medium of mural art and championing St. Petersburg as an arts destination worldwide. The festival will run Oct. 13-23.
SHINE Year 9 will add 14 new murals throughout the art districts plus a series of street art related events, tours, and community Bright Spot projects. For full event details, visit www.shinemuralfest.com.