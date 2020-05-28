Even with limited reopenings and social distancing guidelines, the summer movie landscape seems bleak
Last year at this time, “Avengers: Endgame” was still drawing crowds to area movie theaters. Even venues that ran the film on multiple screens reported sell-out screenings for weeks after its debut.
Released April 26, the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe set a string of box office records. Worldwide, the film grossed more money faster than any previous film. Its worldwide lifetime gross stands at $2.797 billion according to Box Office Mojo.
Normally, moviegoers would be lining up at the box office right now to buy tickets for one of this year’s anticipated summer blockbusters — a word Webster’s defines as something “notably expensive, effective, successful, large or extravagant.” The 1975 film “Jaws” ushered in the era of the summer blockbuster. Movie studios adopted a marketing strategy focusing on the release of at least one super-grossing flick no later than July 4. Early examples of summer blockbusters include “Star Wars,” released May 25, 1977; “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” released June 4, 1982; “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” released May 23, 1984; and “Batman,” released June 23, 1989. Each of these films had exceptional opening weekend revenues.
For more than 40 years, Hollywood has relied upon a parade of summer blockbusters to generate revenue. This year is different.
Right now, some people can’t even stomach the thought of going to a mid-week afternoon screening that might draw a handful of audience members. The coronavirus pandemic has made everyone reassess their priorities and re-examine their tolerance for social functions and public facilities.
As of May 23, most area movie theaters remain closed — though Pinellas County did include movie theaters in a list of businesses that can operate at 50% capacity. When the movie theaters reopen — and they will reopen — safety precautions will be implemented. For instance, AMC has developed a detailed plan to ensure a clean and healthy movie-watching environment at its U.S. theaters. According to a message from Adam Aron, AMC CEO and president, the chain is encouraging social distancing. Upon reopening, AMC will limit seat capacity in every auditorium, follow stringent health and safety cleaning protocols and provide guidance for theater staff and guests.
Whether or not the reopening will come in time to save the summer blockbuster season is another matter.
In a world without COVID-19, the procession of heavy-hitting action flicks would already be underway. “No Time to Die,” the new James Bond film, was set to premiere April 8. That film has been pushed back to Nov. 25 in the United States. Many potential summer blockbusters share its fate. The pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. With movie theaters temporarily closed, film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely.
Following is a look at the films that would have been this summer’s biggest box office success stories:
‘Black Widow’
- Original release date: May 1
- Rescheduled date: Nov. 6
- Starring: Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, William Hurt
- Genre: Superhero, action and adventure
Marvel Studios will kick off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a standalone film for Natasha Romanoff — finally.
‘F9’
- Original release date: May 22
- Rescheduled date: April 2, 2021
- Starring: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron
- Genre: Action
The next film in the Fast and Furious franchise ran into a speed bump. It’s no surprise Universal pushed the film back 11 months since it promising to be another high-grossing hit at the box office like its predecessors.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
- Original release date: June 26
- Rescheduled date: Dec. 23
- Starring: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris
- Genre: Action and drama
I wasn’t a fan of the original, which was released 34 years ago. I’m not entirely sure why we need a sequel, other than to provide writers at “Family Guy” with some new material. I have nightmares that this will become another endless Tom Cruise franchise like “Mission: Impossible.” If there is another one, I hope they wait 34 years before they release it. Cruise will be 91.
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’
- Original release date: July 10
- Rescheduled date: March 5, 2021
- Starring: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts
- Genre: Comedy, action and fantasy
This isn’t the way things usually work in Hollywood: The 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot underperformed at the box office. In this instance, that failure prompted Jason Reitman — son of Ivan Reitman, who directed “Ghostbusters” (1984) and “Ghostbusters 2” (1989) — to develop a direct sequel to the original films. Original cast members — including Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts — signed on to be part of the new project. At this point in the game, anything that makes me laugh is a worthy blockbuster.
‘Morbius’
- Original release date: July 31
- Rescheduled date: March 19, 2021
- Starring: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris
- Genre: Superhero, horror and action
The second film in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters — in contrast to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — may lose a bit of momentum due to the unavoidable delay. It follows “Venom,” released in 2018. Both characters are associated with Spider-Man, and the rights to Spider-Man, even though he straddles both cinematic universes, remain with Sony. It’s complicated.
Hold on: All is not lost! There are a few movies still set for release this summer. Here’s a quick glance at what may still be showing in area movie theaters in the coming months:
‘Wonder Woman 1984’
- Original release date: June 5
- Rescheduled date: Aug. 14
- Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig
- Genre: Superhero, action and adventure
Frankly, Warner Bros. and DC Films have been hit-or-miss. While 2017’s “Wonder Woman” wasn’t perfect, its many virtues eclipsed its flaws. Stylish, dazzling and action-packed, it stood out from other DC films by being both heartfelt and inspirational. In the lead role, Gal Gadot captured the iconic character’s decency and integrity as well as her strength and valor. Fast forward to the 1980s. Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and the Cheetah.
‘Soul’
- Original release date: June 19
- Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, and Daveed Diggs
- Genre: Animated, comedy and family
This June, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) — a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before — a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth.
‘Tenet’
- Original release date: July 17
- Starring: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh
- Genre: Science fiction and action
John David Washington is the protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.” Armed with only one word — Tenet — and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.
‘Mulan’
- Original release date: March 27
- Rescheduled date: July 24
- Starring: Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li
- Genre: Action and drama
Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s “Mulan,” in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.