TAMPA — Legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer-songwriter Sir Rod Stewart will perform Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $275. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
The concert promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music with more than 250 million records and singles sold worldwide. His signature voice, style and songwriting have transcended all genres of popular music, including rock, folk, soul, R&B, and the Great American Songbook, making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career.
Stewart’s hits-packed setlist includes songs like "You Wear It Well," "Maggie May," "Da Ya Think I’m Sexy," "The First Cut is the Deepest," "Tonight’s the Night," “Every Picture Tells A Story,” “Infatuation,” and "Forever Young.”
Stewart has earned a number of the industry’s highest awards, including two inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times best-selling author, Grammy Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.