TAMPA — The Young Dubliners recently announced their “Pre Paddy’s Day Tour,” which kicked off in Jacksonville on Jan. 25. The tour will bring the band to the Tampa Bay area for one show Sunday, Feb. 5, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $35. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
After 30 years as one of the world’s leading Celtic Rock bands, the Young Dubliners have begun work on their 10th studio album and will dedicate much of the new year to the project. Last year, the band spent the first quarter of 2022 playing shows all over the United States and “reconnecting with fans while we tightened up as a musical unit and prepared to hit the studio” said lead singer Keith Roberts.
The band features Roberts on vocals and guitar; Chas Waltz on violin, keys, and vocals; Justin Pecot on guitar and vocals; Dave Ingraham on drums; and Ethan Jones on bass guitar. With a solid lineup and a new batch of songs to play, the Young Dubliners are excited to get out on the road and continue to bring back live music into people’s lives.
“We want to be the band who reminds the world how important a good gig can be to our sanity after what we’ve all been through,” said Roberts.
For only the second time, the band is looking to its fans to finance the album instead of a traditional record company.
“The business has changed so much over our lifetime that it no longer makes sense for us to take money from a label and then owe it all back,” said Roberts. “Making all our supporters co-producers is a far more rewarding way to make a record and allows us to maintain control all the way.”
The band members have teamed up with long-time producer Tim Boland for their new effort.
The Young Dubliners have released nine albums to date. The set on the upcoming dates will draw from all their albums and include unreleased new material.
Although the Young Dubliners sound is most commonly called “Celtic rock,” that label can often be misleading. The Irish influence is certainly there, but it’s not the only influence that bursts through on their albums or live shows. After all, several of the band members have no Irish roots of any kind.
“That was always the idea,” Roberts explained. “The sound was intended to be a hybrid because we all come from different backgrounds. Even though I am from Ireland, a lot of the music I listened to growing up wasn’t Irish at all, but when I got here, I got homesick and developed a new appreciation for Irish music. In truth the Celtic riffs can just as easily come from the American band members. Everyone writes now so you never know what you’ll end up with.”