CLEARWATER — Leonid & Friends will perform Sunday, April 23, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
In just three short years, Leonid & Friends have blown the minds of legions of fans with their uncanny ability to capture the spirit, musicality, and fire of American super-group Chicago.
Band leader Leonid Vorobyev wasn’t always a fan of horn bands and as a teenager gravitated to the hard driving guitar-based sounds of the Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Deep Purple and Grand Funk Railroad. That all changed when Vorobyev heard Chicago. He became an instant fan.
“I loved so much the brilliant mixture of rock guitars, drums and jazz horns with bright vocal harmonies,” Vorobyev said.
Vorobyev’s goal was a studio project in dedication to Chicago under the motto "musicians for musicians." Their first video went viral, but they really gained traction when Chicago itself published the video on its official website. They have since expanded their repertoire to include Earth Wind & Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears, Ides of March, Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan, Deep Purple, and new original material.
This 11-piece band now has over 600,000 followers across social media, an astonishing 120 million video views, and over 200 successful U.S. shows under their belt.