CLEARWATER — The Russian National Ballet Theatre will present “Sleeping Beauty” Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Often considered the finest achievement of the classical ballet, “Sleeping Beauty” takes inspiration from a well-known fairy tale. An evil fairy condemns a baby princess to prick her finger and die on her sixteenth birthday. But the Lilac Fairy saves the child by declaring the injury will merely put the princess to sleep until awakened by a prince’s kiss. This piece is filled with a king and a queen, good and bad fairies, a beautiful princess and a dreamy prince, magical stage effects, courtly splendor and a storybook kingdom from the realm of the imagination.
The Russian National Ballet was founded in Moscow during the transitional period of Perestroika in the late 1980s, when many of the great dancers and choreographers of the Soviet Union’s ballet institutions were exercising their newfound creative freedom by starting new, vibrant companies dedicated not only to the timeless tradition of classical Russian ballet but to invigorate this tradition as the Russians began to accept new developments in the dance from around the world.