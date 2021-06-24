CLEARWATER — Global sensation L.O.L. Surprise! will perform Wednesday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $28.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Fans will finally be able to rock out in real life with their favorite characters when the hologram concert hits the stage at Ruth Eckerd Hall. “L.O.L. Surprise! Live – Calling All B.B.’s” will feature fan favorites and best sellers Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious and Swag in the first-ever family spectacular with original music, dancers, a DJ, and never-before seen live holograms. The first leg of the 44-city national tour kicks off Sept. 30. For information, including a list of tour dates and information on presales, visit www.lolsurpriselive.com.
L.O.L. Surprise! is known for its innovation, always seeking to bring fans the most exciting play and family experiences. Using groundbreaking hologram technology, the beloved characters will sing, dance and come to life being able to interact with live audiences.
“We love all of our L.O.L. Surprise! fans and this experience will surprise and amaze fans from ages 3-99,” said Isaac Larian, chief executive of MGA.
“We are excited to be the first family touring show to use this groundbreaking live hologram technology,” said Terrapin Station founder and L.O.L. Surprise! Live tour producer Jonathan Shank. “Fans attending the show are going to dance, sing and experience a show in a way they never have before.”
The live concert will feature songs from the forthcoming L.O.L. Surprise! album “Magic Star,” from Sony, including the first release “I’m a Queen,” along with classic hits like “Calling All B.B.’s” and “Remix.” A toy and children’s entertainment industry phenomenon, L.O.L. Surprise! became an instant hit since launching in 2016. With over 15 billion YouTube views, L.O.L. Surprise! is one of the most beloved brands in the world with celebrity fans including Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Ciara and many others.
The production will have strict safety precautions and guidelines for audiences, cast and crew.