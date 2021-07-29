CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall and the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre are celebrating Christmas in July by announcing a wide variety of holiday performances scheduled for later this year.
The seasonal shows will include acts such as Mannheim Steamroller, Johnny Mathis and Sarah Brightman at Ruth Eckerd Hall as well as the Outlaws, Rockapella, Peter White and Mindi Abair at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Ruth Eckerd Hall is at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre is at 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Following is a look at this year’s holiday performance lineup at the two venues:
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Mannheim Steamroller will perform Sunday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets start at $45.
Do you remember the first time you heard the Christmas sounds of Mannheim Steamroller? You can again celebrate the holiday magic of Mannheim Steamroller when they bring their annual holiday tour to fans throughout the country. The 2021 tour will reunite the No. 1 Christmas music artist in history with its legion of long-time fans. Experience the music that has become the hallmark of the holidays and a tradition for multi-generational families.
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will be presented Tuesday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets start at $29. Tickets purchased for the Dec. 23, 2020, performance will be honored on this new date.
This all-new production of the classic Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is a powerful story of redemption that has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of holiday joy. Ebenezer Scrooge, that most unrepentant and miserly of fellows, is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own life: Jacob Marley and the Christmas Spirits of Past, Present and Future.
With script adaptation, direction and a flawless performance as Scrooge by award-winning 40-year theatre veteran Scott H. Severance, this new adaptation of Dickens’ ever popular classic fills the stage with song and dance, a heavy dose of humor and a timeless message. With the music of 26 beloved traditional carols of the season woven throughout this classic tale, “A Christmas Carol” is the perfect way to begin the holiday festivities.
Johnny Mathis Christmas
Johnny Mathis will perform Friday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets start at $39. Tickets purchased for the Dec. 4, 2020, performance will be honored on the new date
Celebrating his 65th year in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis is best-known for his supremely popular hits like “Chances Are,” “It's Not for Me to Say,” “Misty” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Mathis has recorded close to 80 albums, including six Christmas albums that have made him the “voice of Christmas.”
Bowzer’s Holiday Rock ‘N’ Roll Party
Bowzer’s Holiday Rock ’N’ Roll Party will be presented Saturday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets start at $41.75. Tickets purchased for the Dec. 12, 2020, performance will be honored on the new date.
Hosted by Jon “Bowzer” Bauman, the concert will feature Herman’s Hermits’ Peter Noone, Joey Dee, a Sha Na Na Reunion with Henry Gross and Johnny Contardo, Bowzer & The Stingrays, Rocky & The Rollers and more.
Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony
Sarah Brightman will perform Wednesday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets start at $53.75.
Known for her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement, Brightman has amassed global sales of more than 30 million units. The only artist to have simultaneously topped Billboard’s dance and classical music charts, Brightman has racked up more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries. She is also known for her star turn in “The Phantom of the Opera.” The soundtrack for that production has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Her duet with Bocelli, “Time to Say Goodbye,” became an international success selling 12 million copies worldwide.
Accompanied by orchestra and a choir, Brightman decks the halls with show-stopping renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday and fan favorites.
Salute To Vienna
Salute to Vienna, a traditional New Year’s Eve concert, will take place Friday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets start at $35. Tickets purchased for the Dec. 31, 2020, performance will be honored on the new date.
Timeless music, dazzling costumes, breathtaking dance and beautiful flowers: For more than 25 years, Salute to Vienna New Year’s concert has combined these elements to create an unforgettable New Year’s celebration that continues to enchant and delight audiences. The exuberant music of Johann Strauss and his turn-of-the-century counterparts is brought to vibrant life in a joyful spectacle featuring European singers, dancers and a full symphony orchestra. This beloved concert event draws direct inspiration from Austria’s famous Neujahrzkonzert, broadcast annually on New Year’s Day to millions of viewers worldwide.
Celtic Angels Christmas
The Celtic Angels will perform Sunday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $30. Tickets purchased for the Dec. 6, 2020, performance will be honored on the new date.
Celtic Angels Christmas captivates audiences of all ages with the magic of Christmas in an awe-inspiring show that encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal and Irish favorites along with spectacular world class champion Irish dancing. Celtic Angels Christmas features the vocal quintet including Victoria Kenny, Emily Carroll, Tammy Browne, Amy Penston and Megan Cassidy, who hail from Ireland. Combined with the dance routines of the Celtic Knight Dancers, this family show is a true holiday celebration of Christmas in Ireland.
A Peter White Christmas with Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala
Peter White will perform Tuesday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $38.
A Peter White Christmas features White, Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala. Contemporary jazz lovers eagerly await this annual fun-filled concert, which has packed fans into halls and arenas coast-to-coast year after year.
White is an extraordinary and fluent acoustic guitarist whose skills are world-renowned. Abair, a revered saxophonist, returns again with her dynamic vigor ready to captivate audiences far and wide. Ingala is no stranger to contemporary jazz audiences — his charisma, energy and musicianship will put a smile on anyone’s face.
The Outlaws
The Outlaws will present their annual Green Grass & Yuletide Jam Friday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $39.50.
For the Outlaws, it was always about the music. For more than 40 years, the band celebrated triumphs, endured tragedies and survived legal nightmares to remain one of the most influential and best-loved bands of the Southern rock genre. Formed in Tampa in 1972, the Outlaws — known for their triple-guitar rock attack and three-part country harmonies — became one of the first acts signed by Clive Davis to his then-fledgling Arista Records. The band’s first three albums — “The Outlaws,” “Lady in Waiting” and “Hurry Sundown,” featuring such rock radio favorites as “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Green Grass and High Tides,” “Knoxville Girl” and “Freeborn Man” — would become worldwide gold and platinum landmarks of the Southern rock era.
Known as “The Florida Guitar Army” by their fans, the Outlaws earned a formidable reputation as an incendiary live act touring with friends the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Marshall Tucker Band and the Charlie Daniels Band.
A Rockapella Christmas
Rockapella will perform Saturday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $30.50. Tickets purchased for the Dec. 18, 2020, performance will be honored on the new date.
For their Christmas show, a capella superstars Rockapella will perform holiday classics like “Silver Bells,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “White Christmas” with their original holiday hits such as “The Hope We Hold,” “Christmas Without You” and more.
Since the early ’90s, when they first achieved national television fame on PBS’s “Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?,” Rockapella has toured the globe and released many albums.
Anthony Rodia
Anthony Rodia will perform Friday, Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $45.
A first-generation Italian-American born and raised in Westchester, New York, Rodia loved making people laugh from the first moment he could. His mother kept home videos of her 6-year-old son imitating aunts, uncles and grandparents at Christmastime and leaving the room in stitches. After sneaking downstairs to watch Andrew Dice Clay on New Year’s Eve, he developed a lifelong passion for comedy and credits Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Eddie Murphy and Robin Williams as formative influences.
For tickets and more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com or call 727-791-7400.