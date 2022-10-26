ST. PETERSBURG — Alt-pop star Beabadoobee just released her album “Beatopia” via Dirty Hit and will be bringing her North American tour to the Tampa Bay area Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. Also performing at the concert will be special guest and labelmates Lowertown.
“Beatopia” has drawn top reviews from the mainstream and tastemakers alike, added to her more than 4.6 billion global streams, and landed Bea on the cover of publications around the globe. Bea also released a video for track "Sunny Day" a breezy hit of dopamine that finds Bea in a mystical woodland. “Beatopia” also features latest single “10:36,” lead single “Talk,” and recent album tracks “Lovesong” and “See You Soon.”
Her return to the United States this fall follows appearances at Coachella, Gov Ball, and Glastonbury and a tour with Halsey earlier this year.
Beabadoobee has been on a stratospheric rise with her output of confessional bedroom pop songs and a dedicated Gen-Z fanbase. “Beatopia” is a fantastical yet deeply personal world that was formed in the imagination of a 7-year-old Beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since. NPR praised the album as “a blend of timelessness and immediacy” while Rolling Stone hoped Bea keeps making albums “as good as this one.”
Having previously toured with The 1975 and indie pop star Clairo, Bea received a billboard in Times Square as part of YouTube’s global artist development program and was named one of Apple’s Up Next artists in 2021. Bea was also nominated for the BRITs Rising Star Award following 2019 EPs “Space Cadet” and “Loveworm.”
Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Bea Kristi began recording music as Beabadoobee in 2017 and signed with Dirty Hit following the success of her viral single “Coffee” which was sampled years later in 2020’s sixth most streamed song of the summer “death bed (coffee for your head)” — a song which climbed into the Top 20 chart in 27 countries and brought Bea her first RIAA platinum certification.
Lo-fi darlings Lowertown have cemented themselves as one of Dirty Hit’s most exciting new talents. The duo has amassed a cult-like following with their moody aesthetics, vulnerable lyrics, and their grungy soundscapes inspired by Aphex Twin, Modest Mouse, Radiohead, and Animal Collective. On their most recent EP, “The Gaping Mouth,” bandmates Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg traveled to London to record with renowned producer Catherine Marks, known for her work with Foals, St. Vincent, Manchester Orchestra, and Wolf Alice.
Osby, a self-taught singer-songwriter, and Weinberg, a classically trained multi-instrumentalist, first met in math class in high school after discovering their shared love for DIY music, and began recording, producing and mastering all of their tracks from a basement studio. Their music mixes lush instrumentation, samples, synthesizers and homemade ambiance paired with moody vocals and lyrics. Their debut LP “Friends,” released in 2019, garnered millions of organic streams on Spotify.
Lowertown recently wrapped tours with indie artists Wet Leg and Porches and were a hit at SXSW where they played the Gorilla vs. Bear, Paste and Neon Gold showcases.