The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Nobody’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksei Serebryakov, and Christopher Lloyd
- Director: Ilya Naishuller
- Rated: R
Sometimes the man you don’t notice is the most dangerous of all.
Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody.
When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca, seems to pull only further away.
The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (Aleksey Serebryakov) — and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released March 26 by Universal Pictures.
‘The Seventh Day’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Guy Pearce, Vadhir Derbez, Stephen Lang, Keith David, and Robin Bartlett
- Director: Justin P. Lange
- Rated: R
A renowned exorcist teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge.
The film is scheduled to be released March 26 by Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment.
‘Senior Moment’
- Genre: Romantic comedy-drama
- Cast: William Shatner, Jean Smart and Christopher Lloyd
- Director: Giorgio Seranini
- Not rated
After drag racing his vintage convertible around Palm Springs, a retired NASA test pilot (William Shatner) loses his license. Forced to take public transportation, he meets Caroline (Jean Smart) and learns to navigate love and life again.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters and on video-on-demand platforms March 26 by Screen Media Films.
‘Bad Trip’
- Genre: Hidden camera comedy
- Cast: Eric André, Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish
- Director: Kitao Sakurai
- Rated: R
From one of the guys that brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem.
Netflix will release the film March 26.
‘A Week Away’
- Genre: Christian musical
- Cast: Kevin Quinn, Bailee Madison, Jahbril Cook
- Director: Roman White
- Not rated
“A Week Away” is the first faith-based musical of its kind.
Troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a choice to make: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. While at camp, and with the help of his music, new friends and love interest (Bailee Madison), he learns the healing powers of kindness, forgiveness, and faith can be found in the most unlikely of places.
The film is scheduled to be released March 26 by Netflix.