ST. PETERSBURG — A pair of new exhibitions will bring together two masters of landscape photography, showcasing the timeless beauty of their work.
“Ansel Adams: The Masterworks” and “Clyde Butcher: America the Beautiful” will open Saturday, April 9, at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. The exhibitions will be on display through Sunday, July 31. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 727-892-4200 or visit www.thejamesmuseum.org.
The beauty, grandeur, and complexity of the American landscape as interpreted by Adams and Butcher is on full display through a series of distinctive, meticulously rendered black and white photographs. These images examine the power and fragility of the natural world in a way that invites renewed introspection of one’s own relationship with nature.
Ansel Adams: The Masterworks
This exhibition includes 32 black and white gelatin silver prints, spanning four decades of photography. The Masterworks showcases the skill and talent through which Adams captured the majesty of National Parks, the unique peoples of New Mexico and the ever-changing landscapes of America. Masterworks contains some of Adams’ most well-known images, such as “Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico;” “Aspens, Northern New Mexico;” and “Winter Sunrise, The Sierra Nevada.” This exhibition invites the viewer to see and feel how Adams experienced America — a place of vast natural wonder, breathtaking beauty and worthy of environmental protection.
“Ansel Adams: The Masterworks” is a travelling exhibition created by the Booth Western Art Museum.
“Beauty is at the heart of this exhibition; it serves as an opportunity for us to connect with the awe-inspiring natural beauty found all over this country, lifting us out of the day-to-day,” said Laura Hine, executive director. “And this is a rare opportunity to see these two formidable and influential artists together in one space.”
Clyde Butcher: America the Beautiful
Butcher’s photographs reveal wild and natural places where few humans have ventured, with images capturing remarkable solitude and wonder. His large-scale dramatic images are a valued artistic expression of what we have, and what we might lose if we do not protect our environment.
Butcher grew up in California and later relocated to Florida, finding peace and his life’s mission within the Everglades. He is an ambassador to the arts and environment, a diplomat of the remaining wild places, and an emissary to the hearts and minds of Americans to protect our country’s natural places.
“Clyde Butcher: America the Beautiful” is an exhibition created by Window of the Eye.
“Many people regard Clyde Butcher as the Ansel Adams of Florida,” said Emily Kapes, curator of art. “But this exhibition shows such a variety of his stunning landscapes from all over the country. His perspectives are just incredible.”
About the museum
The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art provides experiences that inspire human connection and transformation through art depicting the peoples, landscapes, and history of the American West, and wildlife of the world. More than 400 premier works of art including sculpture, paintings and jewelry are on display in the museum’s 26,000 square feet of gallery space. The museum engages the community through programs and educational opportunities, for all ages, that bring our history to life and amplify voices that are not often at the forefront of mainstream Western art. When The James Museum opened in April 2018 it became one of the newest additions to St. Petersburg’s thriving arts community.
For more information, visit thejamesmuseum.org.