Tampa Bay area venues, both large and small, will welcome a diverse selection of musical artists in the coming weeks.
In addition to headliners such as Twenty One Pilots, the Chainsmokers, Marty Stuart, Wynonna & the Big Noise and Coheed and Cambria, a number of concert festivals will be presented.
The 40th annual Clearwater Jazz Holiday, presented by HCI Group Inc., will run Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20, at Coachman Park, 301 Drew St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $20 in advance. Children age 12 and younger are free. Limited reserved seating and VIP tickets are also available. For information, call 727-461-5200 or visit ClearwaterJazz.com or facebook.com/ClearwaterJazz.
Festival headliners this year include Boyz II Men on Thursday; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on Friday; Blood, Sweat & Tears and Chicago on Saturday; and Alison Krauss on Sunday. Fireworks will be presented Saturday at 10:45 p.m.
The city of Seminole’s 23rd annual Music in the Park series will continue in the coming weeks. The concerts are presented in Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. All shows will start at 7 p.m. in the park.
Following is a list of musical artists scheduled to perform as part of the series:
- Sept. 27 — Peace of Woodstock
- Oct. 4 — 37 Special and China Grove
- Oct. 11 — Act III
Food, beverages, snacks and treats will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets. Alcohol and glass containers are not permitted in the park. This is a free community event.
For information, visit www.myseminole.com or call 727-391-8345.
Following is a list of other music scene events in the coming weeks:
Amalie Arena
- Twenty One Pilots, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m.
- For King & Country, Sunday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
- Post Malone, Thursday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.
- The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.
Amalie Arena is at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Call 813-301-2500 or visit www.amaliearena.com.
The Attic
- J.T. Brown with Will Quinlan, Thursday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
- The Talbott Brothers, Friday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.
- Anders Osborne, Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.
- Anders Osborne, Sunday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m.
- Terry McBride, Friday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.
- Peter Bradley Adams, Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.
- Jason Bieler and Jeff Scott Soto, Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.
- Andrea Gibson, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Squirrel Nut Zippers, Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 and 10 p.m.
- Ellis Paul, Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.
- The Adam Ezra Group, Thursday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.
The Attic at Rock Brothers is at 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. Call 813-241-0100.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
- Steven Page, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m.
- Marty Stuart, Sunday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.
- Classic Albums Live: Tom Petty’s “Damn the Torpedoes,” Thursday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.
- Clearwater Jazz Holiday After Party, Friday, Oct. 18, 10:30 p.m.
- Wynonna & the Big Noise, Thursday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.
- Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.
- Rick Wakeman, Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre is at 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Central Park Performing Arts Center
- Majesty of Rock: A Journey/Styx tribute, Friday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.
Central Park Performing Arts Center (formerly Largo Cultural Center) is at 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Call 727-587-6793 or visit largoarts.com.
Crowbar
- Pig, Cyanotic and a Primitive Evolution; Wednesday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.
- Just Friends, Save Face and the Sonder Bombs; Friday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m.
- Whitt Lowry and Xuitcasecity, Saturday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.
- Warbringer, Monday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.
- Amigo the Devil, King Dude and Twin Temple; Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.
- Mystery Skulls, Friday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.
- Captured! by Robots, Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m.
- Jaret and the Mill, Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.
Crowbar is at 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa. Call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com.
Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill
- Warrant, Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.
Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill is at 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Visit www.fergssportsbar.com.
Jannus Live
- Through the Roots with Pacific, Friday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.
- Sabaton with Hammerfall, Saturday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.
- Steel Panther, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.
- Nahko and Medicine for the People with Nattali Rize; Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.
- Kamelot, Saturday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m.
- Taking Back Sunday, Sunday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.
- Taking Back Sunday, Monday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.
- Iya Terra with For Peace Band and the Ries Brothers; Saturday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m.
- Alter Bridge and Skillet, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.
- Bishop Briggs, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
- Tribal Seeds with Tropidelic, Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.
- Yung Gravy, Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.
- The Movement with the Elovaters and the Late Ones; Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.
- Here Come the Mummies, Thursday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.
Jannus Live is at 16 Second St. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Mahaffey Theater
- The Florida Orchestra: Music of The Beatles, Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.
- Benise — Fuego!, Friday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony, Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.
- Coheed and Cambria, Friday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Latin Pops, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2 and 8 p.m.
Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater is at 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.mahaffeytheater.com.
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Chris Stapleton, Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.
- ZZ Top, Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.
- Zac Brown Band, Sunday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.
The Amphitheatre is at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
The Orpheum
- Built to Spill, Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.
- Bea Miller, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.
- Delain with Amorphis, Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.
- Badflower, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.
- The Melvins, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
- Knocked Loose with Rotting Out, Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.
- The Maine presents The Mirror, Friday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.
- Gus Dapperton, Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.
The Orpheum is at 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
The Palladium
- No Quarter: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.
- Betty Fox, Friday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.
- Dimas Sanchez and Fusion Beat, Sunday, Oct. 6, 3 p.m.
- Little Jake and the Soul Searchers, Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.
The Palladium is at 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-822-3590 or visit www.mypalladium.org.
Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center
- Billy Joel tribute, Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.
The Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center is at 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Call 727-369-5746.
The Ritz Ybor
- Graveyard, Saturday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m.
- Face to Face and Lagwagon, Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.
- Sabrina Claudio, Sunday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.
The Ritz Ybor is at 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Call 813-247-2518.
Ruth Eckerd Hall
- The Florida Orchestra: Music of The Beatles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony, Sunday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall is at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Keith Urban, Friday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.
- Smokey Robinson, Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is at 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.
Skipper’s Smokehouse
- Antelope, Friday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.
- Coo Coo Ca Choo, Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.
- Red Elvises with Good Morning Bedlam, Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse is at 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Call 813-971-0666 or visit www.skipperssmokehouse.com.
The Straz Center for the Performing Arts
- The Florida Orchestra: Music of The Beatles, Friday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony, Friday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.
- Gretchen Peters, Monday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m.
- Aaron Tippin, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Latin Pops, Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.
- The U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants, Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.
The David A. Straz Jr. Center is at 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit www.strazcenter.org.
Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center
- Chloë Agnew, Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.
The center is at 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Call 727-942-5605 or visit www.tarponarts.org.
The Yuengling Center
- Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly, Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.
- Illenium, Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m.
The center is on the USF Tampa campus at 4202 E. Fowler Ave., SUN 130, Tampa. Visit Ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000. For venue information, visit www.yuenglingcenter.com.