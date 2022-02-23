DUNEDIN — Trashy Treasures — the Dunedin Fine Art Center’s venerable “Art Garage Sale — just keeps getting bigger.
This year’s incarnation will take place Friday through Sunday, March 4-6, at the center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
For those unfamiliar with Trashy Treasures — proclaimed by many as the Tampa Bay area’s most beloved art garage sale — it is precisely as described: People donate artworks that they’ve perhaps grown tired of, and art supplies they no longer need, to DFAC. The center then offers these treasures for sale.
This year, select items have been put on sale by silent auction. The online auction began Feb. 14 and will continue through the Best of Trashies pARTy, scheduled for Friday, March 4, 6 to 8 p.m., at the center. The Friday evening party will feature art, cash bars, and live music. Admission to the party is $10.
Trashy Treasures continues over the weekend. Hours will be Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, March 6, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Saturday and Sunday.
The Dunedin Fine Art Center continues to adhere to the foundation of what has become a uniquely fringe arts festival.
“We’re sticking with our roots” said Ken Hannon, DFAC’s vice-president. “We’re even going to be serving hot dogs on Friday night.”
Every year, this sale grows and grows. If the early signs are any indication, this year will be the biggest Trashy Treasures ever, according to George Ann Bissett, DFAC president.
“The donations have been incredible so far,” Bissett said. “People’s generosity is truly astounding. We actually had to rent offsite storage space this year and we have two Pods onsite that are chock full of goodies.”
For more information, visit www.dfac.org or call 727-298-3322.