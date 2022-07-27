ST. PETERSBURG — Anberlin will perform Aug. 4-6, 7 p.m., at the Floridian Social Club, 687 Central Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $28.50. Visit www.floridiansocialclub.live.
Having reunited in 2019, Florida’s Anberlin is back with its first body of work in eight years, according to Equal Vision Records. The result is the 5-song self-produced “Silverline” EP, a release that draws its power from soaring vocals and alt-rock and pop anthems that are crafted with equal parts emotion and intensity. Each song unfolds with a delicate balance of defiance and sensitivity.
While Anberlin has been composing music together for over 20 years, there’s something new and exciting about this collection of songs, as they both cater to their current audience while bridging them into different soundscapes. Anberlin is anxious to return to the club and festival circuits this summer to support the new release.
The group originally formed in Winter Haven in 2002. They have released seven innovative and sincere albums that have affected fans in deeply emotional ways. “Lowborn,” their most recent full-length album, was released in 2014 through Tooth & Nail.
Instead of recording the album together, the musicians did their parts with separate producers they each selected. Drums were recorded with Matt Goldman in Atlanta and later combined with bass and guitar in Lakeland, with Copeland’s Aaron Marsh. Vocals were recorded with the band’s longtime collaborator Aaron Sprinkle in Franklin, Tennessee.