PALM HARBOR — Historic Palm Harbor will once again serve as the setting for the Palm Harbor Craft Festival, happening Saturday and Sunday, March 5-6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Florida Avenue in Palm Harbor. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
The annual event will feature dozens of craft artisans displaying their creative wares. Approximately 70 of the nation’s most talented craft artisans will bring handmade, affordable and creative creations to this year’s festival.
Presented by American Craft Endeavors, unique and affordable arts and crafts will be showcased from Florida-based and national craft artists during the free event. The outdoor craft festival offers a chance for residents and visitors to peruse and shop from thousands of quality handmade art while enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. The craft festival is pet-friendly for leashed animals, and includes a full greenmarket of live plants, handmade soaps, delicious edibles and more. Each artisan is on-site during the entire festival, allowing patrons to meet and to discover the techniques and inspirations behind each piece.
St. Petersburg artist Mike Williams is nationally recognized for his vintage-style illustrations of times past.
Williams spends countless hours, building up layers of fine lines with a pen, on each of his original drawings. Once the drawing is completed, he then applies washes of color using pastels. From the original drawing, limited edition giclee canvases are made as well as signed lithographs. His work can be found in private and public collections around the world.
“I would have to say I am more of a professional daydreamer than an artist,” Williams said on his website. “Instead of paying attention in class, I would doze off thinking of far-off places, which were more interesting and exciting than a classroom.”
Williams opened a gallery and exhibited his work at shows along Lake Michigan and Lake Erie throughout the summers as well.
“I had heard of the great number of shows held in Florida throughout the winter months and decided to give it a try,” he said. “There was endless inspiration to be found in Florida, and after two years of driving up and down I-75, I decided to make it my new home. It has afforded me to enjoy the most important part of what I do for a living: freedom.”
Jewelry artist Rhonda Manning joins the presenters in Palm Harbor. Manning is known for her hammered aluminum jewelry that is inspired by nature. Her pieces feature botanical elements or whimsical creatures such as sea turtles and hummingbirds.
“Each piece begins with a simple strand of aluminum wire which is shaped and hammered to produce a strong finished piece,” Manning explains on her website. “The process of hammering also allows me to give the piece a little extra dimension through variations in the width of the wire due to the force of hammering. This comes in handy particularly for botanical pieces when I want to accentuate the tips of a flower petal or the edges of leaves.”
Many of her pieces are then accented with stained glass and semiprecious stones.
Among those crafters selected to be part of this year’s festival is Seminole resident Barrie West.
West is a regular at American Craft Endeavors shows who has more than 30 years of experience as a professional artist. She has participated in art shows for more than 20 years, specializing in underwater, beach and Harley Davidson motorcycle scenes as well as light switches and murals. She works mainly with acrylic paint to create intense personal moments masterfully created on murals, canvas and other media.
According to West’s profile from American Craft Endeavors, she is “in her studio literally from sunrise to sunset.” Her dedication to her work is shown through every piece of her art.
“My philosophy of life and art are the same, to create and enjoy,” West says in the press release. “It’s important to me that my art bring joy and happiness to all.”
For information about West’s work, visit www.facebook.com/beachartbybarrie/.
Cheryl Grogan, a Tampa resident, is among the craft artisans taking part in the two-day festival.
According to Grogan’s artist statement on her website, she enjoyed painting and drawing as a kid growing up in Massachusetts.
“I pretty much majored in art through junior high and high school,” she explains. “I attended Southeastern Massachusetts University in Dartmouth and then joined the Army for four years in the ’80s. It was a great experience and I lived in Europe for two years and really got to travel and take lots of pics and meet interesting people in between working.”
After her stretch in the military, Grogan relocated to Tampa and finished her BFA with a concentration in photography.
“I loved spending time in the darkroom,” she says. “Being a veteran and broke college student in the late ’80s, I got hired by the post office while finishing my degree at the University of South Florida.”
While working at the post office, Grogan started freelancing, painting murals, and showing her photos in galleries. She also started painting again. After testing the waters for a year, she decided it was time to jump ship and head out on my own.
“I have been self-employed for approximately 15 years now,” she says. “I do art shows in Florida now and the southeast. I also paint murals and enjoy commissioned works as well. I paint architecture and cool car portraits.”
About American Craft Endeavors
American Craft Endeavors produces some of the nation’s most exciting high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations including the Siesta Key Craft Festival in Sarasota and the Downtown Venice Art Festival and Craft shows in Venice. The group’s founders personally select unique, culturally rich cities and towns for their show locations, providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure a superior event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
For additional information on the Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival and other American Craft Endeavors craft shows, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.