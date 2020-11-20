CLEARWATER — Touring in support of his highly-anticipated forthcoming album, Travis Tritt will perform a solo acoustic show Saturday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $59.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Over three decades after having launched his extraordinary music career, the multiple Grammy Award-winner, one of country music’s most notable artists, recently released a new single titled “Ghost Town Nation.” It is his first single in over a decade, and it comes from a soon-to-be released album produced by Dave Cobb.
Tritt’s albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, have led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two Grammy Awards, four CMA Awards, including the CMA Horizon Award (now known as the New Artist Award), a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, an invitation to become a member of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry and a devoted fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast. He is also dubbed one of “the Class of ’89,” which includes country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson — all of whom dominated the charts in the ‘90s.
Among his 11 studio albums and numerous charted singles are five No. 1 hits and 20 Top 10 hits, including “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Can I Trust You with My Heart,” “Foolish Pride,” “Best of Intentions,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s a Quarter,” “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” and more.
Ruth Eckerd Hall consulted with local officials to adhere to public health recommendations in crafting a comprehensive re-opening plan for Ruth Eckerd Hall at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. A new hospital-grade HVAC-PHI Air Purification System continually treats the air, eliminating viruses, mold, bacteria, and air pollutants, reducing the risk of airborne illness. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. Operating protocols will be adjusted as guidelines evolve.
While Ruth Eckerd Hall has implemented protocols to reduce the risk of viral exposure, risk of illness is assumed by those coming on the property and patrons should use discretion. Persons with elevated temperatures or unable to wear a face covering will not be admitted. Staff members will be available day of show to answer any questions or concerns. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.