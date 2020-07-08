For many Americans, this year’s Independence Day festivities were modified by an uninvited guest: The coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellation of most events that would draw large crowds. In the Tampa Bay area, that meant no community picnics, no city-sponsored parades and no large-scale fireworks displays.
Most years, I avoid the big events anyway: The hour-long traffic nightmare that inevitably follows always detracts from fun of watching fireworks light up the skies for 15 minutes. Instead, my family sits on the front porch and counts the minutes between the first exploding firecracker and the predictable sound of shrieking sirens as the firetruck pulls out of the station less than a mile from our home. Hopefully, first responders didn’t have too many fireworks-related calls this July 4 — they’re having a tough enough year as it is.
Our Independence Day celebration usually includes a patriotic musical — a tradition that started when my parents introduced me to “The Music Man” on a Fourth of July evening in the early 1970s. To this day, I can’t hear "Seventy-Six Trombones” without thinking about writing my name in the dark with a sparkler. Other films that have snuck into the rotation over the years include “1776” and “Yankee Doodle Dandy.”
This year’s choice was obvious: “Hamilton” was released digitally worldwide on Disney+ on July 3. The pandemic again comes into play here, since “Hamilton” was meant to be released theatrically on Oct. 15, 2021.
I finally understand the hype — and maybe a little bit of the criticism, too.
“Hamilton” is wildly entertaining. Its pace is as nimble as its dazzling choreography. The multi-ethnic cast is superb. To its credit, the film offers viewers an opportunity to experience the actual Broadway production, filmed in front of an audience. The filmmakers didn’t experiment with special effects or modified staging. Right now, this is as close to live theater as you can get. The music superimposes a fresh, rousing mix of hip-hop, R&B and jazz upon a Broadway soundscape.
As billed, “Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and direction by Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” is inspired by the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow. “Hamilton” examines the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. Inspired by historical events and bolstered by direct quotes, Miranda intends the musical to be less an objective biographical thumbnail portrait found in some high school history textbook and more a commemoration of a near mythic figure in American history and the revolutionary ideals espoused by him and his contemporaries.
Some historians take issue with fact that “Hamilton” doesn’t always stick to the facts. They are concerned that it distorts history and presents unrealistic portraits of the individuals it depicts. That criticism is only valid if the viewer does not understand the context: “Hamilton” is, after all, a musical drama — not a documentary. Its characters, with their lofty objectives and human imperfections, are all profoundly compelling.
And there is more to the story than the American Revolution and the obstacles faced by a fledgling government. The relationships and rivalries at the heart of “Hamilton” are as absorbing as the tragedies are poignant.
It is a surprisingly intimate spectacle filled with outstanding performances, including Miranda in the title role, along with Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler and Christopher Jackson as George Washington.
“Hamilton” reimagines history, conveying a message of hope and equality that may not have been as vast in scope as practiced by the founders of America but was weaved into the fabric of this country by their revolutionary philosophy. Celebrating diversity and the contributions of immigrants, Miranda’s creation is a musical masterpiece to be enjoyed any day of the year — but especially on Independence Day.
Assistant reviewer B.C. Zumpe, a 13-year-old, shares her thoughts on the film:
In “Hamilton,” an immigrant comes to America and becomes an influential founding father. Hamilton’s life is shown through modern music and dance, with a multicultural cast.
Alexander Hamilton grew up with a hard life and has something to prove. He ends up becoming a famous writer and Washington’s right-hand man. He is smart but impulsive. Aaron Burr is ambitious but keeps his political opinions to himself so that he doesn’t upset anyone. He and Hamilton start out as friends, but they develop a growing rivalry throughout the play.
George Washington was a good leader, but he needed someone to help him get things done. Hamilton influences him and helps him during the war. He teaches Hamilton that being a leader is difficult and that history is watching him. Eliza Schuyler-Hamilton is Alexander Hamilton’s wife. She helps Alexander appreciate what he has and wants their life together to be enough for him.
Angelica Schuyler is attracted to Hamilton for his intelligence. She wants to be with someone with equal intellect as her, but she needs to marry someone wealthy because she is the eldest. She puts aside her feelings and supports her sister in their marriage.
Hamilton supported ending slavery and starting a revolution. Today, immigrants are having trouble getting good jobs and African Americans are being treated poorly. Hamilton believes in equality for all citizens and shows that immigrants can change the world.
I saw and heard historical figures mentioned in the play that I learned about in school, such as George Washington, Aaron Burr, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, John Adams, King George III, and Hamilton himself. I also saw some things I didn’t learn about yet. Before the musical, I never heard about the Schuyler sisters or the Reynolds family. John Laurens, Marquis de Lafayette, and Hercules Mulligan are also important to the story because they are friends with Hamilton and they help him behind the scenes.
I think the modern music and dancing help to make the story more entertaining, even though the events can be dark. It helps viewers connect to the story and understand it better.
I don’t see any problems with the casting or depiction of historical characters. Some people are played by people of different race than they were in real life, but that doesn’t really matter with the way it’s set up. Its history told by modern people, so it doesn’t matter who plays each part. As for their personalities, the historical figures are shown as real people. George Washington is depicted as a vulnerable person who needs a little help being a leader, and Thomas Jefferson wasn’t as nice as I learned about in history books. This is fine because it shows them as humans with flaws instead of just the good parts of famous people.
I think Disney+ decided to stream a musical because we can’t see anything live right now due to quarantine. They might have chosen this one in particular because it has some of their actors, such as Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton and Jonathan Groff as King George III. This musical is also appropriate for the Fourth of July, because it talks about how we got our independence, and they might also be trying to connect this to what is happening to the African American community. These are all just guesses. Whatever the reason is, I think they picked a good musical to help get us through quarantine.
Lee Clark Zumpe is entertainment editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers and an author of short fiction appearing in select anthologies and magazines. B.C. Zumpe, Lee’s 13-year-old daughter, is a middle school student, film buff and aspiring writer and director.