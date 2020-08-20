CLEARWATER — Dick Fox’s Golden Boys – starring Frankie Avalon, Bobby Rydell and Fabian – will bring some of the greatest hits of the 1950s and 1960s to the stage Sunday, April 18, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets are priced at $78.75, $52.75 and $42.75 and are available online at www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Fabian, along with Frankie Avalon and Bobby Rydell were united by producer Dick Fox. These "Golden Boys" were three of the most popular teen idols of the late ‘50s and ‘60s. They have proved to be an overwhelming live concert success. Countless television appearances, a special performance for the president of the United States and a “Golden Boys” PBS special have brought on a vast audience of fans, not only from the fun generation, but all generations.
The Golden Boys spotlights each of the performers and their all-time greatest hits, such as “Turn Me Loose,” “Tiger,” and “I'm a Man” by Fabian; “Venus,” “De De Dinah,” and “Bobby Sox to Stockings” by Avalon; and “Volare,” “Wild One,” and “Kissin' Time” by Rydell. The three stars combine their talents on several songs and perform a tribute to the material of Elvis Presley, Bobby Darin, Rick Nelson and Bill Hailey.
Baby Boomers do a lot of reminiscing about everything from “Venus” to “Bobby Sox to Stockings” when Frankie Avalon takes the stage. He made the transition from teenage idol to mature professional, and has a career that now spans three generations of music, television and motion pictures. As a youth, he started out as a musician trumpet player. He seized every opportunity to enter local amateur contests and won a string of them. His first single “De De Dinah” became a smash hit, and his recording of “Venus” was one of the biggest selling hits of the era.
Fabian Forte was discovered at the young age of 14, sitting on his front steps in Philadelphia. Little did he realize, he’d end up with dozens of hit singles, eight albums and earned gold records for “Turn Me Loose” and “Tiger,” and a gold album for “The Fabulous Fabian.” In addition to his busy schedule touring with the Golden Boys, Fabian makes frequent appearances in television and feature film productions. For the past three years, he has hosted Fabian's Celebrity Golf Tournament, which has successfully raised money for veteran's causes.
Bobby Rydell made his debut in the late ‘50s as a rock and roll teen idol, starring in movie roles such as “Bye Bye Birdie” and plays such as “West Side Story.” He was a semi-regular on “The Red Skelton Show” and “American Bandstand.” His recording career earned him 34 Top 40 records, which puts him in the top five of all single artists from his era. Bobby's hits include the million selling singles “Volare,” “Wild One,” “We Got Love” and “Forget Him.”