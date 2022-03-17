TAMPA — Charley Crockett will perform Tuesday, March 22, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa.
Tickets start at $24.50. Call 813-274-8286 or visit tampatheatre.org.
After a true breakout 2021, Crockett recently launched a month-long coast-to-coast headlining tour leading up to his return to the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, on April 29.
Crockett released two albums in 2021: “10 for Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand” and “Music City USA.” He won Emerging Act of the Year at the 2021 Americana Honors & Awards and made his Austin City Limits TV debut a month later. Crockett received billboards in Times Square from Spotify and CMT, performed at several top tier festivals including Austin City Limits and Merlefest, and was featured in an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Music City USA” stayed at No. 1 on the Americana radio charts for six straight weeks and the album debuted on 14 different Billboard charts.
Crockett makes country music sound fresh by looking back. He looks towards old school blues, R&B, soul, Cajun, western swing and other classic touchstones to weave with country, creating his singular “Gulf & Western” sound that enlivens the genre. He appeals to fans of “real” country and folks who “love everything except country” in equal measure.